Controversial Floyd Mayweather Fight To Come Under Spotlight In New Documentary
One of Floyd Mayweather's most controversial fights is set to feature in a documentary. During his legendary career, Mayweather amassed a professional record of 50-0-0 with 27 KO wins.
He became a five division world champion and was rarely hit clean inside the ring. If boxing is hitting and not getting hit, nobody in history did it better than Mayweather.
Apart from his iron sharp skills, Mayweather remains the biggest draw in boxing history. He has a bulging resume consisting of superstar names as well, with Manny Pacquiao, Arturo Gatti, Shane Mosley, Oscar De La Hoya, Canelo Alvarez, and more among his biggest wins.
Mayweather was must-watch TV and one of his most controversial bouts will now be revisited in a documentary.
New Floyd Mayweather fight documentary on the way
On September 17, 2011 Mayweather defeated Victor Ortiz via fourth round KO. Ortiz headbutted Mayweather during the contest and after initially apologizing to his opponent and the referee, Ortiz tried to do the same again to 'Money' after the referee resumed the contest.
Mayweather landed a vicious combo on Ortiz's chin, who wasn't protecting himself and finished the fight. The turn of events took the boxing world by storm. Director Dexton Deboree is now set to work on a documentary named Re-Match on the fight.
The clash will be revisited with infographics, footage, and interviews with people closely involved to the event. The main aim is to explore the incident from different perspectives. For those unversed, director Deboree has worked on big name productions like James Bond movies, The Game Plan, and more.
What Victor Ortiz said about Floyd Mayweather KO
Ortiz claimed that the referee never told them to resume fighting when he got stunned by Mayweather. Speaking to VLAD TV, he said:
"The ref never said box. Ref says box, let's box."
Ortiz also claimed that Mayweather sued him for the headbutt, dragging the incident to the court. He said, "After the fight, I got sued too. I had to go against Floyd in the court. He sued me for headbutting him."
To be fair, Ortiz broke the rules first by headbutting Mayweather. Also inside the ring, a fighter should protect himself at all times, which Ortiz didn't and Mayweather made the most of it by landing a two-punch combination.
Whether it was sportsmanlike from either fighter, remains up for debate. The new documentary should give some more perspective to the incident.
