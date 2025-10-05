Terence Crawford’s Coach Reveals Eye-Popping Price For ‘Bud’ To Fight Again
Terence Crawford's coach Bernie Davis has revealed what sort of offer it would take to see 'Bud' back in the ring. Crawford is on top of the boxing world following his unanimous decision win against Canelo Alvarez on September 13.
Crawford moved up two weight divisions, yet looked amazing against Canelo, completely neutralizing what the Mexican had to offer. He became the undisputed super middleweight champion and has achieved the status in three different weight classes.
Crawford's star has never shone bright, and even if he never fights again, 'Bud' will go down as one of the greatest boxers of the modern era. Davis has now has revealed how much money it would take to get Crawford back in the ring.
Bernie Davis' on Terence Crawford's next paycheck
Davis has claimed that it would take an offer in the ballpark of $100 million to see Crawford back in the ring. Janibek Alimkhanuly and Erislandy Lara have emerged as potential next opponents for Crawford. Davis, though, doesn't expect 'Bud' to take those fights unless he is offered nine figures. Speaking to MillCity Boxing, he said:
"I think Crawford is done. If it ain’t $100 million to go down and fight those guys and let them guys do all the hard work."
Davis wants Carlos Adames, Janibek, and Lara fight for the undisputed title before Crawford gets his crack at the 160 lbs undisputed belt.
He said, "Let them collect the belts, and then we fight for undisputed. That’s it. Other than that, I don’t see Crawford fighting no more. There’s no need. Crawford don’t need to do no more. He’s done everything that there is to do. Unless they want to give him a 100 million, make a big spectacle, and put the belts on the line. That’s the only way I can see that.”
Terence Crawford's legacy is set in stone
Terence Crawford has done his bit to cement his place in the history of boxing. To give a glimpse of his accomplishments, Crawford is a five division world champion, one of the only few in boxing history. He is also the only three division undisputed champion.
He is undefeated with a 42-0-0 record with 31 knockouts. There was a debate regarding the quality of opponents faced by Crawford, which has been banished since his spectacular win against Canelo.
