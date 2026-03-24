Golden Boy and DAZN Agree on New Multi-Year Deal

Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions will not be going anywhere, at least from a broadcasting perspective.

Despite rumors of a potential split, De La Hoya's promotion announced an exclusive multi-year extension with DAZN on Tuesday. Golden Boy announced the new deal with a 44-second hype reel highlighting the best fighters in promotional history.

While specifics of the deal have yet to be made public, Golden Boy's remaining with the No. 1 streaming platform in boxing is a big win for the company's future.

Same stage. 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞. Watch what it means 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐄𝐍 🥇✨ 𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐃: Golden Boy and DAZN sign multi-year partnership extension 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/JvWF3CZV4R — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) March 24, 2026

Fans noticed that the Golden Boy announcement video included Vergil Ortiz Jr., who is actively suing the promotion to break free from his contract, but excluded Canelo Alvarez. Despite being arguably the greatest fighter in promotional history, Alvarez has not been on good terms with De La Hoya since their messy split.

Golden Boy has been broadcasting on DAZN since 2018, when Alvarez was the centerpiece of a historic deal. However, many expected the longtime partnership to end when their last contract was not renewed and expired in December 2025.

Golden Boy has had two small events in 2026, both of which were broadcast on DAZN as one-off deals. De La Hoya was also involved in the promotion of 'The Ring: High Stakes,' which had his prized fighter, Ryan Garcia, defeating WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in the main event.

New DAZN deal ends Golden Boy's TV deal conundrum

Golden Boy Promotions promoter Oscar De La Hoya | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Rumors of Golden Boy's potential split from DAZN only furthered when the streaming service announced a deal with Top Rank Boxing. Golden Boy and Top Rank are the two leading boxing promotions based in the United States, leading some to believe one would replace the other.

Golden Boy announced its new deal with DAZN just six days after the Top Rank deal became official.

DAZN is now the exclusive broadcast partner of Matchroom Boxing, Queensberry Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions. It will stream all major Top Rank events, while Bob Arum's promotion will air smaller shows on other channels.

As of the new Golden Boy deal, DAZN now owns media rights to all but two major boxing promotions. Premier Boxing Champions remains exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, while Zuffa Boxing airs on Paramount+ in the United States and Sky Sports in Europe.

Golden Boy does not currently have an event on the books, but it will be part of the Premier Boxing Champions' May 2 event, headlined by David Benavidez moving up to challenge WBA and WBO cruiserweight champion Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez. Ramirez is one of six champions under contract with Golden Boy and the closest to pound-for-pound consideration.