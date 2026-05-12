Daniel Dubois' Return Date Confirmed By Frank Warren

Daniel Dubois woke up Sunday morning sore but enjoyed the added weight of the WBO heavyweight title.

After a thrilling comeback knockout victory over Fabio Wardley, Dubois sits in a far different place than he did just a few days ago. Now, with the fight in the rearview, what's next?

Well, his promoter, Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions, spoke with DAZN about Dubois' next steps.

Frank Warren reveals Daniel Dubois' return date

"Frank Warren has confirmed to DAZN News that Daniel Dubois will fight before the end of November after becoming the new WBO world heavyweight champion on Saturday night."

While four months in boxing time is not a long recuperation period, Warren could be looking at it tactically.

First, he may want to capitalize on the momentum of the Wardley brawl that many consider an early favorite for fight of the year. As a result, a big fight in England or even Las Vegas could be the quickest step. This win, and certainly another in November, could also provide the leverage to pick their next fight and lead to negotiations for bigger paydays.

Daniel Dubois | IMAGO / PA Images

Recovery and Resumption

Dubois won the fight but still suffered damage. For 11 rounds, Wardley traded with him, landing 97 of 358 punches. Of those, 40 were power punches, and two of them dropped Dubois in the early rounds. Under those circumstances, Warren believes that the new WBO champion needs a moment to recuperate.

"As for Daniel's next fight, a fight in the autumn. Autumn finishes in November. So we'll see what happens. "He needs a rest," Warren said.

Don Charles slapping Daniel Dubois in the corner was exactly the wake-up call he needed.



It completely flipped the momentum of the fight.



Dubois has been absolutely remarkable ever since this moment. #WardleyDubois pic.twitter.com/GEhTL5m756 — Zach Schumaker (@ZachSchumaker) May 9, 2026

Will the November fight be a rematch?

Wardley, as the former titleholder, deserves a rematch. Not to mention, Warren has confirmed there's a rematch clause and there is profound interest in the battle. People will pay to see the duo stand in the middle of the ring and trade punches again.

That said, Warren thinks the potential rematch, while on the table, may not be as quick as many anticipate.

"If it's going to be, then it's going to be Fabio's choice," Warren responded when asked whether a Dubois rematch will be next for Wardley. "Because he was the champion, the rematch clause is in there because it was a voluntary defense. They have to take their time and let their bodies recuperate, get away from the gym, and go and enjoy their lives."

Overall, Dubois, once again, actually holds his fate in his hands. For now, Dubois will take a break to get healthy before stepping between the ropes again.