Conor Benn Slammed for Worst Flex Ever in Ryan Garcia Callout

Conor Benn is the son of former world champion Nigel Benn. Ryan Garcia's father wasn't. While many progeny of former boxers enter the sport to keep up the family tradition, few will ascend to the heights of their legendary fathers.

For every Tim Tszyu (son of Kostya), there are more than a few Marvis Fraziers. Yet a new crop of sons trying to win a championship seemingly grows with each passing year. Benn wants his shot at the WBC welterweight title. Unfortunately, the 29-year-old's callout video of Ryan Garcia has completely backfired.

Benn uses family history as a backdrop

In the video, Benn calls out Garcia in a gym before panning over to a WBC title belt. However, the belt belongs to his father. At this point in his career, Benn has never won, held, or defended a world championship at any time, and social media slammed him accordingly.

"Has to show his dad's WBC belt because he's never won a belt in his whole career," one user wrote. Another commented, "Showing your old man's belt, your old man would have put you in a coma, juiced up or not." Another said, "This is the boxing equivalent of saying ‘My dads harder than your dad’"

Benn's father held the WBC super middleweight title from 1992 to 1995, making nine successful defenses. His father finished 83.35 of his fights via knockout. Meanwhile, Benn ends his fights 56% of the time.

Conor Benn (left) throwing a jab against Chris Eubank Jr. (right) | IMAGO / Action Plus

Garcia has the ability to finish opponents due to his speed and timing. However, that doesn't mean Benn, who believes he is his father's reincarnation, will want to sit in the pocket and trade punches. In a Benn vs Garcia matchup, most of the boxing community would put their money on Garcia.

The trouble with dueling promotions

A major reason why the fight may not take place is promotional politics. First, Benn recently signed with Zuffa Boxing under the TKO Group umbrella. In contrast, Garcia is a Golden Boy Promotions fighter, with Oscar De La Hoya serving as the promotion's head. The tension between the two groups remains high, which social media users were also quick to point out.

"Sign with Zuffa Boxing and then call out someone in a different promotion 😂 embarrassing."

Conor Benn wants Ryan Garcia.



A Zuffa Boxing vs. Golden Boy Promotions Press Conference would be wild. pic.twitter.com/GeJjoKUs4e — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 17, 2026

If the promoters can agree on terms, boxing will have another big fight to look forward to. However, as champion, Garcia's camp holds the leverage, and he doesn't need to fight Benn.