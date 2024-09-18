Handcuffs At Krakow Airport
By Kemboi Robert
Heavyweight boxer Oleksandr, who had been expected in London for the heavyweight bout between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois, was detained by police in Krakow, Poland.
The Ukrainian boxer, 37, was spotted being led away by uniformed men with his hands behind his back. The heavyweight champion of the world confirmed the incident was quickly cleared up and thanked the Polish police for their conduct,
He posted on social media: "Dear Friends. A misunderstanding took place. It was quickly resolved. Thanks to all who got concerned. Thanks to Ukrainian diplomats for the efficient support. And respect to Polish Police for conducting their obligations with no regards to height, weight, reach and regalia. Thank God for everything."
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky issued his own statement, confirming Usyk had been released in a post on Telegram. The leader posted: "Talked on the phone with Oleksandr when he was detained.
"I was outraged by this attitude towards our citizen and champion. He instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sibiza and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko to immediately find out all the details of the incident at the Krakow airport. As soon as I was informed that everything is fine, our champion was released and no one is detaining him anymore."
Usyk's wife, Kate, posted to Instagram to assure the boxer's fans he is doing well.
"Everything is OK, everything is fine!!! Alexander will explain everything later!!! nothing to be criminal ... Good night to you all!
Usyk is scheduled for a rematch against Fury in Saudi Arabia on December 21.
‘If they call me to fight them, 100 per cent. It’s what I do. Fight. I’ll be ready. It’ll be an honour to fight them two,’ Joshua, who has lost twice to Usyk, said at the weekend.
‘I’m not focusing on Usyk and Fury. I’ll watch it. Let me get past Dubois. We’ll see