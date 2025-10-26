Fans Outraged At Referee As Fabio Wardley Stops Joseph Parker In Massive Upset
Fabio Wardley pulled off a massive upset as he stopped Joseph Parker in the 11th round of the interim WBO heavyweight title fight at the O2 Arena on October 25.
Wardley's power was a much-talked-about factor heading into the contest and was on full display early as he landed some solid blows on Parker. The Kiwi, however, showed his granite chin and took all Wardley had to offer.
Parker also landed significant shots throughout the fight, though Wardley proved he is as tough as they come. The tide started to turn against him in the 10th round, though, as Wardley landed a flurry after withstanding Parker's offensive.
The 11th round unfolded and Wardley backed Parker up against the ropes with a flurry of punches before the referee controversially decided to stop the contest. As a result, Wardley moved to 20-0-1 with 19 KO wins. Parker, meanwhile, suffered a setback in his aim to fight Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title next.
Fans react to Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley stoppage
Boxing fans and media disputed the stoppage of the fight and took to social media to vent their frustrations.
@arielhelwani wrote:
"That’s an awful stoppage.
I’m sorry.
Wardley was pouring it on, yes, but Parker was still in it.
Parker was ahead on the cards by 6 rounds and another 2 and another had it 5-5.
Nope. Don’t agree!"
@RiniX_64 claimed, "Where are you finding these stupid refs? Another great fight ending in a horrible stoppage, almost as bad as Frotch vs Groves."
@S0_a99 wrote, "Bit of a double edged sword, terrible stoppage and couldn’t happen to a nicer guy in Parker, but at least we might get to see another Brit take on Usyk."
@clangsta wrote, "I didn't realise you could stop someone by just swinging and missing, pretty cool."
@jvdash1 wrote, "Terrible stoppage, Parker was defending well waiting for Wardley to tire out, British boxing mafia hits again, hope Usyk teaches them a lesson again."
@Spiritofourlord: "The ref did a terrible job. He stopped the fight at the wrong time."
@DanRafael1: "Watching the replay and the stoppage is even worse than I thought in #ParkerWardley. Terrible. #boxing
@RobbieXT isn't a fan of the rule altogether, claiming, "One of the worst rules in boxing, fight stopped because Parker didn’t get knocked down. It’s advantageous for Wardley to keep Parker on his feet"
@hd_highlights wrote, "I would say early stoppage but Parker was exhausted and a little hurt. Bad idea to come in heavy. Gutted for Parker, should've been fighting for a title."
Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley stoppage controversy
Parker vs Wardley was back-and-forth and could have gone either way if not stopped, though Parker was ahead on the cards. Parker had his moments in the fight, and most of the flurry from Wardley that resulted in the stoppage didn't land.
Parker didn't get knocked down, which worked against him, and the referee could have waited for a knockdown.
As for Parker's future, he might have to take on another contender again. Wardley proved he belongs among the best by beating Parker, and Usyk might be next for him.
