Hearn and White's Feud Continues as Fans Await Fury vs Joshua Confirmation

For over ten years, one fight has topped the wish list for British boxing fans.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are regarded by many as two of the best boxers in the United Kingdom's history. Remember, that history dates back to the 19th century and spans a large stretch of time. Now, as both fighters are closer to the end than the beginning, they are also closer than ever to a confrontation.

Yet, the negotiations continued to drag on. Each side and its representatives want their way and are attempting to dictate terms. And a long-fought feud continues to play out to the detriment of the potential fight, perhaps even placing it in peril.

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Same beef, different fight for Dana White and Eddie Hearn

Zuffa Boxing's Dana White and Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn do not like each other. White, quick to jump behind a microphone, and Hearn, keen to offer slick replies, continue their mutual dislike.

Hearn's deal with DAZN prevents him from leading the promotion of the fight, while White really isn't the money man in the situation. That is Turki Alalshikh, the man behind Zuffa Boxing. Yet, Fury implicitly trusts Hearn, who could have a say in some of the process. As always, White will also have his voice heard.

“I stopped listening to Eddie Hearn three months ago. Is there anybody more full of shit than this guy? Come on. You might want to ask the promoters of the fight. Am I promoting the fight? Oh, okay.”

While White claims to be in charge of the promotion and previously stated that he closed the broadcast and venue deal, how much of this is actually true?

One of the main challenges in moving forward with the fight is determining the location. Given the significance of the "Battle of Britain," it would seem logical for the event to occur within the British Isles, and not in the United States. With numerous venues capable of hosting the bout, one might assume that securing a location in the UK would be straightforward. However, local authorities are concerned about potential conflicts with curfews.

Zuffa aims to schedule the fight during American prime time, which could eliminate Great Britain as a viable option. Additionally, there is the question of who will hold the broadcast rights. Zuffa and Paramount have an agreement, but Netflix likely has an advantage due to its extensive global reach.

Alalshikh remains the central figure in this situation, but has avoided engaging in trivial disputes, focusing instead on uniting financial resources, smoothing conflicts, and fostering collaboration. Hearn and White do not need to have a cordial relationship for the fight to occur. However, how significantly does their mutual animosity impact the process?