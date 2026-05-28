Holly Holm Hopes Victory Against Han Will Unlock Fights Against Major Stars

Holly Holm turns 45 on October 17. Despite this fact, she continues to forge one of the most decorated careers in combat sports.

In a couple of days, she returns to the ring to face WBA female lightweight champion Stephanie Han on May 30. They fought in January, with Han winning by technical decision.

With her place in the International Boxing Hall of Fame secured and a probable spot in the UFC Hall of Fame, Holm returned to boxing on a mission. Not only does she want to become the first IBHoF member to win a world title, but she also hopes to capitalize on bigger prestige fights.

A win versus Han grants the legendary fighter the leverage and visibility to place a foot in both worlds, capitalizing on her recent accomplishments and not just her name recognition. To say the fight possesses far-reaching implications feels like an understatement. Can Holm, in the presumed twilight of her career, execute another strong run?

Stephanie Han | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Holm never fought again, she would be remembered as one of the most important female fighters in the sport's history, sitting on a metaphorical Mount Rushmore. However, with what looks like the last run of her career in front of her, a world title would unlock legacy-altering fights that would heap praise and significant amounts of money. Granted, at 44, Holm probably fights for the love of boxing, but her job is being a prizefighter.

Holms talks fight vs Han

Holm fought Han in January in Puerto Rico, but a clash of heads ended the fight in the champion's favor. Holm spoke to Boxing Scene about the fight and how May 30 will be different.

“I feel a lot more focused and have a better game plan. Not that I wasn't told the right things from my team—my team always has the right things to tell me—I just didn't really execute the way I should have, and I definitely feel more prepared than I did last time,” Holm said. “I'll definitely be an even better version [of the return bout]. You'll see.”

Holm's determination is what made her a world champion in two different sports. Also, the executor of the greatest upset in women's combat sports history, knocking out the unbeaten Rousey for the UFC Women's bantamweight championship. Speaking of Rousey, Holm mentioned wanting a possible rematch.

“I have always said yes to a rematch with her. It's always been on the table," Holm added.

Provided that Rousey stays retired, unified lightweight champion Katie Taylor could also be an option. Most Valuable Promotions, which promotes both Taylor and Holm, could make the fight possible.

Holly Holm on whether she could be Katie Taylor’s opponent in Ireland if she beats Stephanie Han.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/o8WZC1qTU7 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 27, 2026

However, that hinges on defeating Han. While Han does not have Holm's experience, she flourishes based on walking forward.

“I would love to have that fight with [Taylor],” Holm said. “But I know that I have to do what I gotta do in order to, even let that be an option. That's why I'm really focusing on this fight and making it the best that I can – to then be able to have options after that. But we'll have to perform first – which I'm going to do.”

Can Holm stop time and write her last chapter with gold?