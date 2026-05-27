How to Watch MVPW 03: Stephanie Han vs Holly Holm: Date, Start Time & Fight Card

Most Valuable Promotions returns on Saturday with its third installment of the MVPW on ESPN series, this time headlined by WBA women's lightweight champion Stephanie Han taking on Hall of Famer and former UFC champion Holly Holm.

Han and Holm are running it back four months after an unsatisfying end to their January title fight. Han looked to be on her way to her third defense of the WBA 135-pound title before an accidental clash of heads caused a premature ending. Han, who was ahead on the scorecards at the time of the seventh-round stoppage, retained her title via technical decision.

Though not controversial, the official result failed to satisfy anyone involved, leading to the title fight rematch.

Stephanie Han defeats Holly Holm 🤯🏆



Main card LIVE ON DAZN NOW🔥#SerranoTellez #HanHolm pic.twitter.com/GcxkZjOtCK — MVP - Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) January 4, 2026

MVP staple and women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano also returns in the penultimate bout, defending the WBA and WBO titles against Cheyenne Hanson. The 17-2 Hanson enters her first title fight riding a nine-fight win streak, including seven wins by stoppage.

MVPW 03 also features titleholders Desley Robinson and Lourdes Juarez returning to defend their belts to start the four-fight main card. Robinson puts her WBO and IBF women's middleweight titles on the line against former champion Mary Spencer. Juarez stakes the WBC women's junior flyweight belt against WBC strawweight champion Yokasta Valle, who is looking to become a two-division champion.

Stephanie Han vs Holly Holm date

Date: May 30, 2026

Stephanie Han vs Holly Holm location

Location: El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas

Stephanie Han vs Holly Holm time

Main card: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Prelims: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

How to watch Stephanie Han vs. Holly Holm

Stream: ESPN+

MVPW 03: Stephanie Han vs. Holly Holm fight card

(C) Stephanie Han vs. Holly Holm - for the WBA female lightweight title

(C) Amanda Serrano vs. Cheyenne Hanson - for the WBA and WBO female featherweight titles

(C) Desley Robinson vs. Mary Spencer - for the WBO and IBF female middleweight titles

(C) Lourdes Juarez vs. Yokasta Valle - for the WBC female junior flyweight title

Yesica Nery Plata vs. Brook Sibrian - women's junior flyweight

Miranda Reyes vs. Camilla Panatta - women's super featherweight

Alexander Gueche vs. Joshua Montoya - super bantamweight

Reina Tellez vs. Juliana Basualdo - women's featherweight

Jocelyn Camarillo vs. Yazmin Martinez - women's junior flyweight

Alexis Chaparro vs. Edward Ulloa - middleweight

Nazarena Romero vs. Maria Salinas - women's junior featherweight

Elie Soto vs. Thalia Joseline Limon - women's featherweight

Albina Moldazhanova vs. Marisa Portillo - women's junior welterweight