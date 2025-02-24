Holmes-Lubin: Talented Southpaws At the Crossroads
Southpaw vs. southpaw matchups are often technical affairs, but they produce an all-action war every so often. On May 10, Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida will see an actual 50-50 fight between an upcoming prospect and a veteran looking for more ring glory.
“Andreal Holmes came up through our Big Time Boxing USA series, staying active with three fights in ten months…positioning himself for a world title opportunity,” said Dmitry Salita, CEO of Salita Promotions in an exclusive interview with KO On SI.
Lubin has not fought since September 2023. He's best known for his part in one of the most grueling fights of this decade. On April 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Sebastian Fundora secured a TKO victory over Lubin in what was arguably an all-time great slugfest for the division between two southpaws.
Both fighters hit the canvas in a back-and-forth war that tested their resilience and heart. Fundora, an exceptionally tall and rangy 6’5” fighter for his weight class, eventually wore Lubin down. Yet, for stretches of the fight, it appeared Lubin might gut out a late stoppage of his own.
“Erickson Lubin is a highly skilled and powerful fighter, but with nearly two years out of the ring, this matchup presents a compelling contrast,” Salita said.
By the time the bout ended, Lubin’s face was a swollen mess, leading many to fear potential orbital damage. Fortunately, post-fight examinations at a Las Vegas hospital ruled out serious eye injuries, but X-rays revealed a broken nose and a separated shoulder. The broken nose likely played the most significant role in his defeat—a loss from which his career has yet to fully rebound.
Holmes has seen more recent notable action. On December 12, 2024, in Michigan, fellow Southpaw Holmes edged out a unanimous decision victory over Edwine Humaine Junior in a closely contested and intriguing bout. The fight will likely be remembered by boxing fans for the frustration when Junior landed an illegal rabbit punch, adding to the intensity of the all-southpaw clash.
With Holmes on the rise and Lubin trying to return to the upper echelon of the pugilistic elite, this is a crew crossroads fight between two talented southpaws.
