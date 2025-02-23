Dmitry Bivol Discusses What's Next After Beating Artur Beterbiev To Become Undisputed Light Heavyweight Champion
Dmitry Bivol beat Artur Beterbiev in their rematch at the anb Arena earning a majority decision win (114-114, 116-112, 115-113) to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion.
The Russian has now avenged his sole career loss, which came against Beterbiev in their first fight. A trilogy between the duo could be on the cards next.
Bivol, though, has revealed that he is also open to a move up in weight and has his eyes set on cruiserweight gold.
Bivol is open to a December return and also open to a Beterbiev trilogy. He said:
I think December it will be amazing, maybe earlier. I don't have any preference now to be honest. What people want to see I'm going to take. Maybe we could talk about cruiserweight. I will think about it also, why not. I have belts here [at light heavyweight]. I need to check cruiserweight. Why not?
Bivol added that he wants to enjoy being the undisputed champion for now. He said:
I'm open for any fight, but today I want to enjoy that I'm undisputed champion. I want to take care of my health because I have some issues. I want to heal myself and then move forward again. Trilogy, Benavides, Canelo ... As always, I just wait for offer then I say yes.
Bivol's incredible resume keeps getting better. He now has wins over two undisputed champions in his career, Canelo Alvarez and Artur Beterbiev. Bivol is undoubtedly a modern day and fans will be looking out for his next move.
The Latest Boxing News:
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2: Bivol Becomes Undisputed World Champion With Rematch Win
Artur Beterbiev Breaks Silence On Dmitry Bivol Loss With Clear Message
Josh Padley Receives Flowers From Boxing Fans After Loss To Shakur Stevenson
Dmitry Bivol's Ex-Wife Trends After Rematch Victory Over Artur Beterbiev