How to Watch Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
The stage is set for Caleb Plant to land another big fight, but first, he must get past Armando Resendiz.
Plant and Resendiz will clash in the main event on May 31 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Amazon Prime. Should Plant win, he'll more than likely face Jermall Charlo, should he win in the co-main event. Charlo returns for the first time in 18 months to face Thomas LaManna.
Plant, a former IBF super middleweight champion, is coming off a 9th-round stoppage of the previously undefeated Trevor McCumby on Sept. 14. Plant won the IBF title on Jan. 13, 2019, with a unanimous decision victory over Jose Uzcategui and defended the belt three times before fighting for the undisputed title vs Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and losing by 11th-round stoppage on Nov. 6, 2021.
The other defeat of Plant's career was a unanimous decision loss to current WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez on March 25, 2023.
Resendiz stopped Fernando Peliza in the 5th round the last time he stepped into the ring on Feb. 21. The most notable win of Resendiz's career was a 10th-round stoppage of former unified junior middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd on March 4, 2023.
Here is how to watch the fight and the rest of the card on Saturday.
Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz fight date
Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025
Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz will take place on May 31, 2025.
Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz start time
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
The Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz main card begins at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.
How to watch Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz
TV/ Stream: Amazon Prime
Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz will be streamed on Amazon Prime.
Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz location
Location: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas
Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz Main Card
Caleb Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) vs Armando Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs): 12-round super middleweight bout for Plant's interim WBA title
Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) vs Thomas LaManna (39-5, 18 KOs): 10-round super middleweight bout
Yoelni Hernandez (7-0, 7 KOs) vs Kyrone Davis (19-3, 6 KOs): 10-round middleweight bout
Isaac Lucero (16-0, 12 KOs) vs Luis Valenzuela (23-0, 20 KOs): 8-round junior middleweight bout
