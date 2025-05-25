Boxing

How to Watch Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

Caleb Plant has his sights set on a fight with Jermall Charlo if he can get past Armando Resendiz.

Nathaniel Marrero

Caleb Plant throws a left hook against David Benavidez
Caleb Plant throws a left hook against David Benavidez / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The stage is set for Caleb Plant to land another big fight, but first, he must get past Armando Resendiz.

Plant and Resendiz will clash in the main event on May 31 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Amazon Prime. Should Plant win, he'll more than likely face Jermall Charlo, should he win in the co-main event. Charlo returns for the first time in 18 months to face Thomas LaManna.

Plant, a former IBF super middleweight champion, is coming off a 9th-round stoppage of the previously undefeated Trevor McCumby on Sept. 14. Plant won the IBF title on Jan. 13, 2019, with a unanimous decision victory over Jose Uzcategui and defended the belt three times before fighting for the undisputed title vs Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and losing by 11th-round stoppage on Nov. 6, 2021.

The other defeat of Plant's career was a unanimous decision loss to current WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez on March 25, 2023.

Resendiz stopped Fernando Peliza in the 5th round the last time he stepped into the ring on Feb. 21. The most notable win of Resendiz's career was a 10th-round stoppage of former unified junior middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd on March 4, 2023.

Here is how to watch the fight and the rest of the card on Saturday.

Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz fight date

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz will take place on May 31, 2025.

Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz start time

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

The Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz main card begins at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

How to watch Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz

TV/ Stream: Amazon Prime

Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz will be streamed on Amazon Prime.

Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz location

Location: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas

Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz Main Card

Caleb Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) vs Armando Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs): 12-round super middleweight bout for Plant's interim WBA title

Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) vs Thomas LaManna (39-5, 18 KOs): 10-round super middleweight bout

Yoelni Hernandez (7-0, 7 KOs) vs Kyrone Davis (19-3, 6 KOs): 10-round middleweight bout

Isaac Lucero (16-0, 12 KOs) vs Luis Valenzuela (23-0, 20 KOs): 8-round junior middleweight bout

The Latest Boxing News

Bob Arum Believes This Fight Is Better Than Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford

Promoter Explains Why Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Is Bigger Than Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao

Tyson Fury Denies Retirement U-Turn Rumors In Latest Instagram Video

Boxing Tonight [5/24/25]: Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Published
Nathaniel Marrero
NATHANIEL MARRERO

Nathaniel Marrero is a writer for the Boxing, Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Ravens On SI sites. He's also written for the Orlando Sentinel and MLB.com, and was a part of UCF's sports show, Hitting The Field. He attended UCF and graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2023. Twitter/X: Nate_Marrero