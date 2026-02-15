Mike Tyson Gives Big Update on Floyd Mayweather Fight

Mike Tyson is still looking forward to taking on Floyd Mayweather in the “squared circle.”

While details continue to be sparse about the reported bout, the former undisputed heavyweight champion confidently confirmed that the fight is still in motion. He also shared how he’s looking forward to putting the gloves on.

"Yeah, it's happening," Tyson said to TMZ Sports executive producer Michael Babcock. "S---, yeah, it's happening!"

Tyson also said that it was Mayweather who challenged him to the fight and he must oblige him. "You think I'd give that up? I was minding my business! He challenged me!"

Mayweather vs Tyson will be unpredictable

Back in September, a possible fight between Tyson and Mayweather was first announced. According to ESPN, the event was to be put on by CSI Sports/Fight Sports, but a location was not released. Tyson, who most recently fought Jake Paul, expressed his excitement about the fight

"When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, I thought, 'No way this happens,' but Floyd said yes," Tyson said at the time. "This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable -- and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets.”

"I still can't believe Floyd wants to really do this,” Tyson continued. “It's going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it's signed and it's happening!"

Mayweather also shared in a statement, noting that the fight could be one of the biggest spectacles of 2026.

"I've been doing this for 30 years, and there hasn't been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy," Mayweather said. "You already know that if I am going to do something, it's going to be big and it's going to be legendary. I'm the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want."

In 2017, Mayweather officially retired after knocking out MMA superstar Conor McGregor. Since then, he competed in eight exhibition fights, with his most recent against John Gotti III in August 2024.

Mayweather recently filed a $340 million lawsuit against Showtime and former president Stephen Espinoza for misappropriating funds.

