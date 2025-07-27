Claressa Shields Now A Free Agent Following Win Against Lani Daniels
It was a celebratory Saturday night for the "GWOAT", but now it's all business outside the ring.
Following her win against Lani Daniels on Saturday, undisputed heavyweight champion Claressa Shields announced in her post-fight interview that she is now a free agent.
Shields (17-0, 3 KOs) has been with Salita Promotions since the beginning of her pro career. During that time, she has won every accolade that she could have, including becoming undisputed in three weight classes. Now, at the age of 30, the "GWOAT" is looking for more lucrative opportunities.
"I love Salita and this is my guy. But I want to make the biggest fights and the best fights."- Shields Post-Fight After Win
For the first time in her pro career, and at the top of game, Shields' can now explore her value on the market.
Who Could Sign the "GWOAT"?
Most Valuable Promotions
This is the most likely scenario, as Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions is leading the women's boxing revolution. In the past year so far, they've announced the signings of former and undisputed world champions like Alycia Baumgardner, Savannah Marshall, Chantelle Cameron and Holly Holm, among others.
MVP also put on its biggest show of the year on July 11th at Madison Square Garden, headlined by the trilogy fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor. The card was an all female boxing event and broke the Guinness World Record for most world titles defended in one night,
If Shields were to sign with MVP, the opportunities would be endless. Not only that, but there's plenty of bad blood ready to be settled over there.
Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season
While MVP may be the most likely, this is the most lucrative option.
Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season could offer a boat load of money to the No. 1 pound-for-pound women's boxer, and Shields could make career money on her next deal if she ends up going to Saudi Arabia.
And while there may not be any top quality opponents for the "GWOAT", His Excellency could potentially talk a certain undefeated former world champion out of retirement, and make one of the biggest fights in women's boxing.
If Shields were to sign, more likely than not, Alalshikh will try to coax Laila Ali out of retirement. While Ali (24-0, 21 KOs) maybe 47-years-old, she has hinted at putting the gloves back on, even during the Taylor-Serrano III card back on July 12th.
Not only that, but Shields and Ali have a long-standing beef spanning several years. If that bout ever materialize, it could really transcend women's boxing, and it would only take Saudi money to make that happen.
