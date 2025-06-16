How to Watch Claressa Shields vs Lani Daniels: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
While it feels like a new world-class women's boxer is signing with Jake Paul's MVP Promotions with each passing day, the arguable GOAT of the sport Claressa Shields is still doing her thing without MVP's backing. And she's making her return to the ring later this summer.
Shields (16-0, 3 KOs) is fighting against Lani Daniels (11-2-2, 1 KO) on July 26, 2025, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The IBF, WBC, WBF, and WBO world heavyweight titles (all of which are owned by Shields) will be on the line for the showdown.
Given that Shields has dominated every single opponent she has ever faced in her professional career, she is going to enter this fight against Daniels as a massive favorite. However, considering how Daniels (who is from New Zealand) has won seven straight fights and previously held the IBF heavyweight championship belt, she could pose the toughest test of Shields' current title reign.
Shields made a bold prediction about this upcoming fight during her May appearance on the Sway's Universe show, where she said, "I'mma knock her out. I'm gonna knock her out, and it's for a few reasons: One, don't ever think you can beat me. That's disrespect, number one. Think something else... that's the wrong thought."
She later added, "And then, two, [Daniels] inboxed me and told me that she'd beat me. It's different sitting in an interview... but when you come to me direct, and tell me you're gonna whoop me? Oh lord, have mercy. She was better off not even saying that."
Claressa Shields vs Lani Daniels date
Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025
Claressa Shields vs Lani Daniels start time
Time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT
How to watch Claressa Shields vs Lani Daniels
TV/ Stream: DAZN
Claressa Shields vs Lani Daniels location
Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Claressa Shields vs Lani Daniels Main Card
Claressa Shields (16-0, 3 KOs) vs Lani Daniels (11-2-2, 1 KO): 10-round heavyweight bout for Shields' IBF, WBC, WBF, and WBO world titles.
Samantha Worthington (11-0, 7 KOs) vs Victoire Piteau (14-2, 2 KOs) : 10-round super lightweight bout for Worthington's Interim WBA world title.
Caroline Veyre (9-1) vs. Licia Boudersa (24-3-2): 10-round women's featherweight division bout.
