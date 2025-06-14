Canelo vs Crawford: Amir Khan Predicts Who ‘Wins The Fight Easily'
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are set to lock horns on September 13 with the undisputed super middleweight title on the line. Both men are looking for a win to establish themselves as the best of this generation.
The boxing community have begun weighing in on how the fight might unfold, and Amir Khan, a fighter who clashed against both, has now shared his take.
Khan was brutally knocked out by Canelo in their 2016 fight, while Crawford stopped him in 2019, both doing it in the sixth round. Khan has now reflected on his experience against both men and he thinks Crawford was way more elusive and tough to land a shot against, whereas against Canelo he was able to strike at will.
However, Khan recognizes Canelo was way more powerful and finished the fight with one vicious blow. Speaking to talkSPORT, the Brit said:
With Crawford, you've got skill, power, and good movement. And he's very precise with his inches. He works with his inches. Honestly, his footwork was amazing. Box IQ, fantastic. Whereas with Canelo, I could hit him easier, where with Crawford, I couldn't hit Crawford that easy. He was very hard, he was very elusive, he was very alert. He was alert to everything.
Khan also thinks Canelo is no more the fighter he was back when they fought and believes the Mexican gets hit a lot more now. He thinks Crawford will outbox him without putting himself in danger like he did. He said:
A good boxer like Crawford could beat him and outbox him, and I think Crawford is not that careless when it comes to the open, clean shot - because he is hard to hit.
He added:
Crawford is more slick, he will not get caught. So if Crawford doesn't get caught with any of his hard shots, I think Crawford wins the fight easily.
Canelo Alvarez hasn't managed a finish since stopping Caleb Plant in 2021. However, against Terence Crawford, he'll have a significant size advantage as 'Bud' is moving up two weight classes.
