How to Watch Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
Jake Paul will face Gervonta "Tank" Davis on November 14 in an exhibition bout. 'The Problem Child', 12-1-0 (7 KOs), has faced several interesting opponents in his career so far, with his last two outings being against 58-year-old Mike Tyson at heavyweight and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr at cruiserweight.
Paul is now taking on WBA lightweight champion, 'Tank' Davis. Davis is one of the most popular fighters in boxing and brings the heat whenever he is in action. He possesses an exceptional 30-0-1 record with 28 KO wins. However, Davis' accolades are in the lighter weight classes.
Davis thinks he will be Paul's toughest test to date, despite the latter being significantly bigger. He said, "Jake has been calling me out for a long time. But I’m going to show him that you can’t just come into a sport and be the best. I might be smaller than him, but I will definitely be his biggest test."
Paul is the significantly bigger fighter; however, he doesn't have Davis' experience. 'Tank' has been a world championship caliber fighter for the majority of his career and is one of the most skillful boxers in the world.
In terms of skills, the two can't be compared. That said, there are weight classes in boxing for a reason. 'Tank' Davis hasn't been hit by someone as big as Paul, meaning a punch can change the fight. However, if Davis can keep Paul at bay, his skills can make it a long night for the YouTuber turned pro-boxer.
Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Tale of the Tape
Gervonta Davis
Jake Paul
Height
5'5"
6'1"
Weight
135 lbs
199.4 lbs
Record
30-0-1
12-1-0
KOs
28
7
Jake Paul vs Tank Davis date
Date: November 14, 2025
Paul vs Davis takes place on November 14.
Jake Paul vs Tank Davis time
Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
Paul and Davis are expected to make ringwalks at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.
Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis location
Location: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
Paul vs Davis will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
How To Watch Paul vs Tank
TV/ Stream: Netflix
Jake vs Tank will be globally streamed on Netflix.
Jake Paul vs Tank Davis card
Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis: Exhibition main event
Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin: unified super featherweight title bout
Gary Antuanne Russell vs Andy Hiraoka: super lightweight title bout
Yokasta Valle vs Yadira Bustillos: WBC minimumweight title bout
Avious Griffin vs Cesar Francis: Welterweight bout
Cherneka Johnson vs Amanda Galle: Undisputed bantamweight title
The Latest Boxing News