How To Watch Jake Paul vs Julio César Chávez Jr: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

Jake Paul is looking for another viral moment, when he takes on former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Jake Paul looks to continue his volatile ascent up the boxing world when he takes on former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Jake Paul and Chavez Jr. will clash in the main event on June 28th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on DAZN PPV. This bout is drawing tons of attention, as this will be the first time where the YouTuber-turned-boxer is fighting an "active" former world champion in the sport.

This fight card is being co-promoted by Paul's Most Valuable Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions, which is ran by Oscar De La Hoya.

There is an 11-year age gap between Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) and Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs). Paul is 28-years-old while Chavez Jr. turned 39-years-old back in Feb.

Despite the age of his counterpart, the bout can catapult "El Gallo De Dorado" into some potentially serious matchups. For Chavez Jr., this is a chance for him to represent the sport of boxing, fighting a perceived outsider who some may believe has "infiltrated" the sport. Say what you want about Paul, this is the second biggest fight of his career, since his last fight against 58-year-old Mike Tyson on Nov. 15th, 2024.

Since losing to Tommy Fury on Feb. 26th, 2023, Paul has won five fights in a row. His last fight was arguably his biggest win of the year, beating Tyson by unanimous decision in one of the most watched sporting events in history. It was an active 2024 for the 28-year-old, fighting three times, stopping the likes of Ryan Bourland and bareknuckle boxer and King of Violence champion, "Platinum" Mike Perry.

Chavez Jr. is in the twilight of his career, with his best days over a decade behind him. Despite the not being in his prime, he is currently on a two-fight winning streak, last beating former UFC fighter, Uriah Hall by unanimous decision on July 20th, 2024. Since losing to Canelo Alvarez back on May 6th, 2017, Chavez Jr. is 4-3 in his last seven fights, with one of those losses being against 46-year-old former UFC champion Anderson Silva.

Will "El Gallo De Dorado" put another boxers on a viral video, or will Chavez Jr. become boxing's super hero, and beat the sport's biggest so-called villain?

Here is how to watch the fight on Saturday.

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. date

Date: Saturday June 28, 2025

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will take place on June 19, 2025.

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. start time

Time: 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

The Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. main event begins at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

TV/ StreamDAZN PPV

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will be streamed on DAZN PPV.

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. location

Location: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

