How To Watch Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
Joe Joyce returns to action on April 5 as he takes on Filip Hrgovic at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom. Joyce is 16-3-0 with 15 career knockout wins under his belt. Croatia's Hrgovic is 17-1-0 with 14 career knockouts under his belt.
Joyce last fought Derek Chisora in July 2024 and suffered a unanimous decision loss. Joyce has been beaten in three of his last four fights, including two knockout losses to Zhilei Zhang.
Hrgovic, meanwhile, was knocked out by Daniel Dubois in his last outing in June 2024, which is his only career loss. As a reminder, Joyce holds a knockout win over the fast-rising Dubois back in 2020.
It's a crucial fight for both boxers as they look to strengthen their position in the heavyweight division.
Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic fight date
Date: April 5, 2025
Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic start time
Time: 2 PM ET/ 11 AM PT
How to watch Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic
TV/ Stream: DAZN PPV.
Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic location
Location: Co-op Live Arena, Manchester, United Kingdom.
Fight card
Heavyweight: Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic
British heavyweight title: David Adeleye vs Jeamie Tshikeva
Commonwealth super lightweight title: Jack Rafferty vs Cory O'Regan
Heavyweight: Delicious Orie vs Milos Veletic
Super lightweight: Khaleel Majid vs Alex Murphy
Super lightweight: Mark Chamberlain vs Miguel Angel Scaringi
Light heavyweight: Ramtin Musah vs Robbie Chapman
Super bantamweight: Louis Szeto vs Nabil Ahmed
Featherweight: Alfie Middlemiss vs Alexander Morales