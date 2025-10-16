How to Watch Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley are set to engage in an enticing heavyweight showdown. Parker was recently Oleksandr Usyk's mandatory, but the undisputed heavyweight champion is nursing an injury, meaning Parker has to defend his position as the next in line to face the Ukrainian.
The Kiwi currently holds the WBO interim heavyweight title and knocked out Martin Bakole in the second round of his previous outing in February. Parker is riding a six-fight winning streak with wins against Bakole, Zhilei Zhang, and Deontay Wilder.
Wardley, meanwhile, is rising fast. At 19-0-1, he has 18 knockout wins and the Brit is coming off a stoppage victory against Justis Huni. Wardley is the WBA interim heavyweight champion.
Many believe Wardley is a step back for Parker, especially considering the Kiwi has only fought top heavyweights in recent years. Wardley, though, has the power to end any fight and will now look to prove his mettle against the cream of the heavyweight crop.
Parker is the more experienced fighter, but Wardley is on a rapid rise. With the winner potentially securing a shot at Usyk next, the stakes are high for the upcoming contest. Parker also has his eyes set on the prize as he said:
"As a fighter all you want to do is fight. Every fight's a risky fight, but at this stage it is a big risk. I have a lot to lose. I don't want to be waiting around for Usyk. I want to be busy and I want to fight often. The whole division is just waiting on Usyk and seeing when he's fit to fight again."- Joseph Parker
Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley date
Date: October 25, 2025.
Parker vs Wardley is on October 2025.
Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley time
Time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT
The event starts at 12 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT. The main event between Parker and Wardley is expected at 4:45 pm ET / 1:45 pm PT.
Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley location
Location: O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom.
Parker vs Wardley is at the O2 Arena in North Greenwich, London, United Kingdom.
How to watch Parker vs Wardley
TV/ Stream: DAZN PPV.
The entire Parker vs Wardley card will be available on DAZN PPV.
Parker vs Wardley card
Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley: Heavyweight main event
Lewis Edmonson vs Ezra Taylor: Light heavyweight
Danny Quartermaine vs Royston Barney-Smith: Super featherweight
