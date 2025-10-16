Boxing

How to Watch Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

More details on Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Action Plus

Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley are set to engage in an enticing heavyweight showdown. Parker was recently Oleksandr Usyk's mandatory, but the undisputed heavyweight champion is nursing an injury, meaning Parker has to defend his position as the next in line to face the Ukrainian.

The Kiwi currently holds the WBO interim heavyweight title and knocked out Martin Bakole in the second round of his previous outing in February. Parker is riding a six-fight winning streak with wins against Bakole, Zhilei Zhang, and Deontay Wilder.

Wardley, meanwhile, is rising fast. At 19-0-1, he has 18 knockout wins and the Brit is coming off a stoppage victory against Justis Huni. Wardley is the WBA interim heavyweight champion.

Joseph Parker (left) fights with Faiga Opelu during their Heavyweight bout at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne.
IMAGO / AAP

Many believe Wardley is a step back for Parker, especially considering the Kiwi has only fought top heavyweights in recent years. Wardley, though, has the power to end any fight and will now look to prove his mettle against the cream of the heavyweight crop.

Parker is the more experienced fighter, but Wardley is on a rapid rise. With the winner potentially securing a shot at Usyk next, the stakes are high for the upcoming contest. Parker also has his eyes set on the prize as he said:

"As a fighter all you want to do is fight. Every fight's a risky fight, but at this stage it is a big risk. I have a lot to lose. I don't want to be waiting around for Usyk. I want to be busy and I want to fight often. The whole division is just waiting on Usyk and seeing when he's fit to fight again."

Joseph Parker

Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley date

Date: October 25, 2025.

Parker vs Wardley is on October 2025.

Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley time

Time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT

The event starts at 12 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT. The main event between Parker and Wardley is expected at 4:45 pm ET / 1:45 pm PT.

Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley location

Location: O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom.

Parker vs Wardley is at the O2 Arena in North Greenwich, London, United Kingdom.

How to watch Parker vs Wardley

TV/ Stream: DAZN PPV.

The entire Parker vs Wardley card will be available on DAZN PPV.

Parker vs Wardley card

Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley: Heavyweight main event

Lewis Edmonson vs Ezra Taylor: Light heavyweight

Danny Quartermaine vs Royston Barney-Smith: Super featherweight

The Latest Boxing News

feed

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is a Boxing and Soccer reporter for On SI. He has been in the industry for five years, having also worked for The Sporting News, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. After coming from an engineering background, he started pursuing a career in sports media. Apratim also holds an MSc. Sport Marketing degree from Loughborough University London and is a keen practitioner of social media and digital marketing. In his spare time, Apratim likes to play an array of sports and practice calisthenics. He is also an avid enthusiast of improving his martial arts skills.