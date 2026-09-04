How to Watch Katie Taylor vs Flora Pili: Date, Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

The arguable greatest women's boxer of all time, Katie Taylor, will step into the ring for the final time on Saturday as she takes on French woman Flora Pili to defend her undisputed super lightweight crown.

Despite the idea of Taylor fighting in Croke Park in Dublin, and hosting a crowd of 82,000, seemed unlikely just a matter of months ago, the 25-1 star now gets her dream night.

Taylor will become just the second person to headline the Irish sports venue, after Muhammad Ali competed against Alvin Lewis in 1972, winning via TKO.

Katie Taylor | IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Now, Taylor will look to round out her career on a similar high in what will be one of the biggest nights in Irish sporting history. Although Taylor has competed at the likes of AT&T Stadium and Madison Square Garden, there is no doubting this will be the most special night for the 40-year-old.

Taylor goes into the bout off the back of a brace of wins against Amanda Serrano, where she was able to settle the rivalry with an emphatic 3-0 record against the Puerto Rican. Now, she will take on undefeated fighter Flora Pili, who is hoping to spoil the show in Dublin.

With a 12-0 record, the 29-year-old Frenchwoman is yet to taste defeat as a professional. However, her upcoming battle with Taylor is certainly a step up in competition.

Last time out, she was able to get the better of Jelena Janicijevic (6-1-1) in her home country, claiming the vacant IBO World Super Lightweight title via majority decision. On Saturday, she will hope to shock the world and defy the odds by retiring Taylor on a loss.

Taylor will be joined on the card by fellow Irish fan-favorite fighters such as Paddy Donavan and Thomas Carty, as well as rising stars from the Emerald Isle, Adam Olaniyan and Bobby Flood.

Katie Taylor vs Flora Pili date

Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026

Katie Taylor vs Flora Pili start time

Time: 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST / 7 p.m. BST (Main event ringwalk approximately 10:08 p.m. BST)

How to Watch Katie Taylor vs Flora Pili

Watch: DAZN (Worldwide) / Free-to-air RTÉ (Ireland)

Katie Taylor vs Flora Pili location

Location: Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland

Katie Taylor vs Flora Pili card

Katie Taylor (c) vs Flora Pili - Undisputed super lightweight title

Paddy Donavan vs Tyrone McKenna - Welterweight bout

David Allen vs Thomas Carty - Heavyweight bout

Joe McGrail vs Emmet Brennan - Super Bantamweight bout

Molly McCann vs Sylwia Doligala - Bantamweight bout

Adam Olaniyan vs TBD - Heavyweight bout

Bobby Flood vs Jack Swallow - Super Welterweight bout

Joe McGrail vs Matthew Boreland - Super Bantamweight bout

Paul Ryan vs Paddy Gallagher - Middleweight bout