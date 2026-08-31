Matchroom Boxing Releases Emotional Katie Taylor Promo Video Ahead of Retirement Fight

Matchroom Boxing is making the most of its final opportunity to promote Katie Taylor in her farewell fight against Flora Pili.

Taylor, 40, is preparing for her swan song appearance against mandatory WBC and IBF title challenger Pili for the undisputed women's super lightweight titles. Matchroom has done everything to accommodate her retirement fight wishes and booked the fight for the main event at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Taylor is receiving the unanimous support of the boxing community during fight week leading into the end of her illustrious career. As if emotions couldn't be any higher, the promotion released a heartfelt video commemorating Taylor's entire career on Sunday.

The video was narrated by award-winning Irish actor Barry Keoghan.

OFFICIAL PROMO 🎥



Most journeys begin at home… The rare ones end there too.



The golden girl from the Emerald Isle has changed the sport forever 🥹💚 #TaylorPili | Sat 5 Sept pic.twitter.com/uUn8zYiNlC — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) August 30, 2026

Taylor enters her final fight with a 25-1 professional record and a stellar 176-12-1 amateur pedigree. The international women's boxing icon claimed five World Championship gold medals and won gold at the 2012 London Summer Olympics before turning professional, where she went on to conquer two divisions as undisputed champion.

Taylor's sparkling resume has many considering her the greatest women's boxer of all time. That argument comes down to a matter of opinion, but what is not debatable is Taylor's status as the most influential Irish female athlete. Her status as a pioneer in the sport helped grow its popularity in most of Europe, especially in her home country.

The 40-year-old's popularity and influence has only grown late in her career, as she has gone on to feature in the most-watched women's sports event of all time in her rematch against Amanda Serrano. Roughly 50 million viewers tuned in for that fight as the co-main event of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

Eight months later, Taylor and Serrano ran it back in a main event trilogy bout that became the first-ever women's boxing event to headline a Netflix fight card.

Kaite Taylor faces Flora Pili in final fight

Jul 11, 2025; New York, New York, UNITED STATES; Amanda Serrano (right) and Katie Taylor (left) acknowledge fans after their undisputed super lightweight championship boxing bout at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now having seen and done it all, Taylor only wanted one item remaining on her checklist before calling it a career. 'The Bray Bomber' made it clear she wanted to headline a fight card at Croke Park, and Eddie Hearn granted her wish.

Taylor briefly vacated the WBC 140-pound title to pursue the trilogy bout with Serrano, and the belt was eventually claimed by Sandy Ryan, who beat Karla Ramos Zamora to win the vacant strap. Ryan's subsequent pregnancy put the belt back up for grabs, causing the WBC to order a vacant title fight between Taylor and Pili.

Although it appeared unlikely that Pili would be Taylor's final opponent, Matchroom Boxing soon confirmed that it would be the fight headlining Croke Park on Sept. 5. The matchup allows Taylor to rightfully end her career as the undisputed super lightweight champion.