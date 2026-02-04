Shakur Stevenson Slams WBC 'Crooks' After Being Stripped of Lightweight Title

Shakur Stevenson is no longer the WBC lightweight world champion.

On Wednesday, the World Boxing Council announced that Stevenson was officially stripped of the lightweight title. The decision comes just days after defeating Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden and to capture The Ring and WBO junior welterweight titles.

In an official statement, the Mexico-based sanctioning body stripped Stevenson of the title because champions cannot hold belts simultaneously with other governing bodies in separate weight classes, in divisions where they don’t hold WBC titles.

“On January 31, 2026, WBC World Lightweight Champion Shakur Stevenson gave a brilliant performance to defeat WBO World Super Lightweight Champion Teofimo López,” the WBC’s statement read.

“Champion Stevenson is now a 4-time World Champion, a feat achieved by a few boxers in history. Among those boxers, we find Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, and Terrence Crawford.”

“Throughout his career, Champion Stevenson has maintained a historic and extraordinarily successful relationship with the WBC,” the statement continued. “His ascent to the top began in January 2019, when he captured the WBC Continental Americas title, signaling the start of a career destined for greatness.

The WBC states why Stevenson was stripped of the title.

After claiming that Stevenson was not in line with the organization's bylaws, the WBC ruled to vacate the title.

"In light of Champion Stevenson now being the reigning WBO Super Lightweight World Champion and consistent with the WBC Rules & Regulations, the WBC has declared vacant its Lightweight World title," the statement read. "The WBC will provide further information regarding the process to crown a new Lightweight World Champion in the near future."

Shakur Stevenson with WBC title | IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Stevenson slams the WBC on social media

Taking to X, Stevenson slammed the WBC and alleged that he was stripped of the title because he didn’t pay the WBC a $100,000 fee related to his fight with Lopez. Because the WBC belt was not on the line against Lopez, Stevenson did not see why he was obligated to pay a six-figure fee to the WBC to oppose Lopez.

“100k to some crooks who don’t deserve it? Nah, Leilani [his daughter], I'd rather give it to you, baby girl. The WBC didn’t even have s*** to do with this fight, and it’s eating them alive. Take your belt, it don’t make me.”

100k to some crooks who don’t deserve it? Nah Leilani I rather give it to u baby girl.. The WBC didn’t even have shit to do with this fight and it’s eating them alive take your belt it don’t make me 😂😂 — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) February 4, 2026

Shakur then went on to mention the WBC stripping Terence Crawford of the super-middleweight title in December for refusing to pay the organization's fee.

“And I just paid these dudes after my last fight,” Stevenson continued. “What the hell am I giving y’all 100k right now for? Because y'all got beef with Bud? So come at me for it.”

Even without the WBC lightweight title, Stevenson has solidified himself as one of the best fighters in the sport with a dominating performance against Lopez. The victory was the most accomplished win in his 8-year professional career.

