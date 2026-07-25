Boxing Tonight (7/25/26): Fight Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

One day after Tyson Fury got the party started with an under-the-radar fight with Mariusz Wach, Anthony Joshua takes center stage as one of the many fights going down on Saturday night.

Joshua looks to do his part in setting up the British heavyweight super fight later in the year when he makes his triumphant return against 20-1 Kristian Prenga. The fight, appropriately billed as 'The Comeback,' will be the first for 'AJ' in 2026 after a fatal car crash nearly took his life in January.

Joshua and Prenga top a 13-fight card in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga | IMAGO / Ali Issa

The heavyweights are joined on the card by WBO super middleweight champion Hamzah Sheeraz and IBF junior middleweight titleholder Josh Kelly, who will defend their titles on the undercard. Sheeraz takes on 29-1 Simon Zachenhuber, while Kelly puts his belt on the line against the undefeated Caoimhin Agyarko.

Sheeraz and Kelly are both coming off their title-clinching victories and will attempt their first title defenses at the Jeddah Superdome. Each champion is favored to retain his title, with Sheeraz closing as a whopping 30-1 favorite.

Undefeated and highly-touted prospects Jacob Bank, Mikie Tallon, Omar Hikal, Mahmoud Mobark and Reito Tsutsumi also feature on the undercard.

After the Joshua-Prenga fight card kicks off earlier in the day, American fans can ride the momentum directly into a primetime pay-per-view fight card headlined by former champions Errol Spence Jr. and Tim Tszyu.

Errol Spence Jr | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Spence, 36, returns to the ring for the first time in three years. 'The Big Fish' has not fought since suffering a devastating loss to Terence Crawford in July 2023 for the undisputed welterweight titles.

Conversely, Tszyu rides a small two-fight win streak into the pay-per-view headliner after enduring a brutal 1-3 stretch. The Australian recovered from his second loss to WBC junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora with a pair of dominant decision wins over Anthony Velazquez and Denis Nurja.

Former two-division champion Stephen Fulton was set to return in the Spence-Tszyu co-main event, taking on No. 2-ranked WBO junior lightweight contender Liam Wilson. The fight was initially scheduled at 130 pounds, but in typical Fulton fashion, the 32-year-old requested it be moved to 133 pounds. However, at the official weigh-in, Fulton came in at 139.5 pounds, resulting in the fight's cancellation.

Who you got? Spence or Tszyu? 🥊



🎟️ Buy #SpenceTszyu NOW at https://t.co/FoiaUucI53 | July 25 | Live on DAZN and DAZN on Prime | In Select Territories 🤳 pic.twitter.com/WdQwwqDJNx — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 23, 2026

Fulton and Wilson were only bumped up to the co-main event after travel issues held former WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo out of his scheduled bout against Koen Mazoudier. Charlo was expected to compete for the first time since his sixth-round TKO win over Thomas LaManna in May 2025.

While there is more than enough boxing to keep fans satisfied on Saturday, the action continues on Sunday. Zuffa Boxing 09 kicks off at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday evening from the Infosys Theater in New York, New York.

Zuffa Boxing 09 features the promotional debuts of former IBF light welterweight champion Richardson Hitchins and recent super middleweight title challenger Edgar Berlanga.

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga

Anthony Joshua vs Kristian Prenga (12 rounds, heavyweight)

Hamzah Sheeraz vs Simon Zachenhuber (12 rounds, for Sheeraz's WBO super middleweight title)

Josh Kelly vs Caoimhin Agyarko (12 rounds, for Kelly's IBF junior middleweight title)

Reito Tsutsumi vs Alvino Herrera Meza (10 rounds, junior lightweight)

Oleksandr Khyzhniak vs Lenny Patrach (8rounds, light heavyweight)

Mikie Tallon vs Orlando Pino (8 rounds, junior bantamweight)

Nishant Dev vs Cesar Diaz (8 rounds, junior middleweight)

Jacob Bank vs Pawel August (8 rounds, super middleweight)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Frank Lucian Mango (8 rounds, welterweight)

Mohammed Alakel vs Lydon Chircop (6 rounds, lightweight)

Sultan Almohammed vs Efren Besalduch (4 rounds, junior lightweight)

Omar Hikal vs Brian Castellano (4 rounds, super middleweight)

Mohamed Mabrouk vs Bryan Zapata (4 rounds, junior welterweight)

Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT (main event ring walks approximately 5:50 p.m. ET)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Errol Spence Jr vs Tim Tszyu

Errol Spence Jr. vs Tim Tszyu (12 rounds, middleweight)

Stephen Fulton vs Liam Wilson (12 rounds, lightweight) - Cancelled

Paul Fleming vs Ahmad Reda (10 rounds, lightweight)

Paulo Aokuso vs Luis Antonio Tejeda (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Callum Peters vs Ivan Ricardo Actis (10 rounds, middleweight)

Tina Rahimi vs Sacha Ryan Dryden (4 rounds, TBA)

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (main event ring walks approximately 11:30 p.m. ET)

Watch: DAZN PPV

Location: Afterpay Arena in Sydney, Australia

Enjoy the fights!