How to Watch Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhamadaliev: Date, Start Time, Prediction, Fight Card & More
Naoya Inoue will put his status as the undisputed super featherweight champion on the line against Murodjon Akhmadaliev next. Inoue (30-0-0, 27 KOs), is now fighting an opponent in Akhmadaliev (14-1-0, 11 KOs) who is equally threatening.
It's a massive fight and with a win, Inoue can further solidify his legacy. He is coming off a tough win against Ramon Cardenas, where 'The Monster' was dropped but prevailed with a eighth round TKO win.
Akhmadaliev, meanwhile, defeated Luis Castillo via eighth round TKO in his previous fight. Ahead of the contest, let's have a look at the date, time, where to watch and more for Inoue vs Akhmadaliev.
Inoue vs Akhmadaliev date
Date: September 14, 2025
Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev will take place on September 14.
Inoue vs Akhamadaliev time
Time: 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT
Inoue vs Akhmadaliev location
Location: IG Arena, Nagoya, Japan
Inoue vs Akhmadaliev how to watch
TV/ Stream: TBA
Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon AKhmadaliev prediction
Inoue promises action and his last fight against Cardenas was a treat for the fans. From 108 lbs to 122 lbs, Inoue has kept up his KO streak and is arguably the most entertaining boxer in the world. Akhmadaliev, meanwhile, is a regular 122 lbs fighter and he feels that will play a part in the fight.
Akhmadaliev said ahead of the fight:
"I can hurt anyone with my punches, and I believe in my power, and I can deliver it, too. He's not an exception. My job is to beat him, and I will do everything in my power to do that. I have the whole package to compete at the highest levels in any department."
Akhmadaliev has power and Inoue gets hit, meaning things might get interesting. That said, Inoue is way more experienced. While Akhmadaliev might land shots on Inoue, 'The Monster' is a sharp-shooter. When he connects clean, it usually leaves his opponents with spaghetti legs.
It might take Inoue a bit of time to figure Akhmadaliev out. However, he should do it as the fight progresses and eventually land a trademark body shot before getting the finish up top.
Prediction: Naoya Inoue by seventh round KO
Fight card
- Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev: Undisputed Super Bantamweight title
- Yoshiki Takei vs Christian Medina Jimenez: WBO Bantamweight title
- Yuni Takada vs Ryusei Matsumoto: WBA Regular Minimumweight title
- Yudai Murakami vs Taiga Imanaga: Japanese Lightweight title
- Ei Go vs Shunpei Ohata: Super Featherweight
- Toshiki Shimomachi vs Han Sol Lee: Super Bantamweight
- Taisei Ayano vs Yusuke Nawa: Bantamweight
