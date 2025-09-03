Boxing

How to Watch Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhamadaliev: Date, Start Time, Prediction, Fight Card & More

More details on Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhamadaliev.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Naoya Inoue will put his status as the undisputed super featherweight champion on the line against Murodjon Akhmadaliev next. Inoue (30-0-0, 27 KOs), is now fighting an opponent in Akhmadaliev (14-1-0, 11 KOs) who is equally threatening.

It's a massive fight and with a win, Inoue can further solidify his legacy. He is coming off a tough win against Ramon Cardenas, where 'The Monster' was dropped but prevailed with a eighth round TKO win.

Akhmadaliev, meanwhile, defeated Luis Castillo via eighth round TKO in his previous fight. Ahead of the contest, let's have a look at the date, time, where to watch and more for Inoue vs Akhmadaliev.

Inoue vs Akhmadaliev date

Date: September 14, 2025

Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev will take place on September 14.

Inoue vs Akhamadaliev time

Time: 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT

Inoue vs Akhmadaliev location

Location: IG Arena, Nagoya, Japan

Inoue vs Akhmadaliev how to watch

TV/ Stream: TBA

Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon AKhmadaliev prediction

Inoue promises action and his last fight against Cardenas was a treat for the fans. From 108 lbs to 122 lbs, Inoue has kept up his KO streak and is arguably the most entertaining boxer in the world. Akhmadaliev, meanwhile, is a regular 122 lbs fighter and he feels that will play a part in the fight.

Akhmadaliev said ahead of the fight:

"I can hurt anyone with my punches, and I believe in my power, and I can deliver it, too. He's not an exception. My job is to beat him, and I will do everything in my power to do that. I have the whole package to compete at the highest levels in any department."

Murodjon Akhmadaliev
IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Akhmadaliev has power and Inoue gets hit, meaning things might get interesting. That said, Inoue is way more experienced. While Akhmadaliev might land shots on Inoue, 'The Monster' is a sharp-shooter. When he connects clean, it usually leaves his opponents with spaghetti legs.

It might take Inoue a bit of time to figure Akhmadaliev out. However, he should do it as the fight progresses and eventually land a trademark body shot before getting the finish up top.

Prediction: Naoya Inoue by seventh round KO

Fight card

  • Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev: Undisputed Super Bantamweight title 
  • Yoshiki Takei vs Christian Medina Jimenez: WBO Bantamweight title
  • Yuni Takada vs Ryusei Matsumoto: WBA Regular Minimumweight title
  • Yudai Murakami vs Taiga Imanaga: Japanese Lightweight title
  • Ei Go vs Shunpei Ohata: Super Featherweight
  • Toshiki Shimomachi vs Han Sol Lee: Super Bantamweight
  • Taisei Ayano vs Yusuke Nawa: Bantamweight

The Latest Boxing News

feed

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is a Boxing and Soccer reporter for On SI. He has been in the industry for five years, having also worked for The Sporting News, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. After coming from an engineering background, he started pursuing a career in sports media. Apratim also holds an MSc. Sport Marketing degree from Loughborough University London and is a keen practitioner of social media and digital marketing. In his spare time, Apratim likes to play an array of sports and practice calisthenics. He is also an avid enthusiast of improving his martial arts skills.