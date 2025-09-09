Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight At Risk As Key Commission Official Blasts Fight
While indications have been that everything is signed, sealed, and delivered for the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta "Tank" Davis fight to happen in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 14, it now seems that not everything is finalized, and the fight could even be in jeopardy.
This sentiment came from an article by Josh Peter of USA Today on September 2, which revealed that the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission (GAEC, which will oversee this Paul vs. Davis bout) has still not approved the fight. It also noted that the next opportunity for this fight to be approved will come during the next GAEC meeting on September 18.
It's clear why this Paul vs. Davis fight would give the Georgia commission pause, as their rules and regulations state, "No boxing contest or exhibition may be scheduled, and no boxer may engage in a boxing contest or exhibition without the approval of the commission or the commission's representative if the difference in weight between the boxers exceeds (a maximum of nine pounds)."
There's no doubt Paul and Davis will be more than nine pounds apart when weighing in, given that Paul last fought at 200 pounds and Davis was at 135.
GAEC Chairman Puts Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis On Blast
While one might assume that the fight being approved by the GAEC is a foregone conclusion once the two sides meet later this month, a quote that GAEC chairman Rick Thompson had in a September 9 article from Josh Peter of USA Today conveys that this is far from the case.
“This is the dumbest [expletive] I’ve ever heard,’’ Thompson said. “It’s a money grabber, and I’m not OK with that.’’ The article then noted that three members of a five-person panel (that includes Thompson) would need to approve of the fight.
Thompson later added of the meeting, “I'm going to make my biggest case that this is not good."
When asked why the fight was announced before being approved by the GAEC, he said, “It is absolutely without a doubt arrogance."
It's clear that at least one member of the five-person GAEC panel will be voting against this fight happening.
Jake Paul's Comments About Gervonta Davis Fight Potentially Being In Jeopardy
Despite this report seemingly putting the fight in jeopardy, Jake Paul didn't seem too concerned when addressing this during a September 8 interview with Front Office Sports, where he said, "Yeah. 100% it's going to happen. It's scheduled, slated, everything is booked.
"I think people always make rumors up about my fights, and have a lot to say. But that's why there's so much attention, and why I do the biggest fights. So there's always gonna be the critics. But we're ready to deliver an amazing card on November 14," he continued.
Time will tell whether Paul's confidence is warranted.
