How To Watch Naoya Inoue vs Ye Joon Kim: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More

Naoya Inoue (28-0, 25 KOs) is set to defend is super bantamweight titles against Ye Joon Kim (21-2-2, 13 KOs) at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Both fighters successfully weighed in below the 122 lb limir ahead of tomorrow's clash.

Inoue was initially set to fight Sam Goodman back in December, but the fight was pushed back because of a cut over his left eye. The injury resurfaced in January leading Goodman to withdraw for a second time and Kim to step in.

Ahead of the fight, Inoue and Kim spoke to the press (H/T AsianBoxing.info)

Naoya Inoue:

“The two cancellations and the one-month delay in the match date messed up my training schedule,” said Inoue in Japanese. “But what I thought about adjusting to this schedule was that getting my body in shape over a long period of time was a great plus for me. I thought that this adjustment was the best way to prepare for big matches in the future.”

Naoya Inoue

Ye Joon Kim:

“I’ve been preparing for a month now, so there’s no problem,” said Kim in Korean. “It’s an honor for all boxers to fight Inoue. However, I don’t intend to end it easily. I can’t reveal the details, but I’ll knock him out with my style. I’ll do my best from the first round.”

Ye Joon Kim

Naoya Inoue vs Ye Joon Kim fight date

Date: January 24, 2025

Naoya Inoue vs Ye Joon Kim start time

Time: 4:15am EST / 1:15am PST

How to watch Naoya Inoue vs Ye Joon Kim

TV/Stream: ESPN+ (US), TSN+ (Canada), Sky Sports+ (United Kingdom, Ireland)

Naoya Inoue vs Ye Joon Kim location

Location: Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

Fight Card

Title Fight: Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim (12 rounds for Inoue's UndisputedJunior Featherweight Championship)

Jin Sasaki vs. Shoki Sakai (Welterweight)

Goki Kobayashi vs. Yuni Takada (Strawweight)

Tsubasa Narai vs. Kai Watanabe (Lightweight)

Toshiki Shimomachi vs. Misaki Hirano (Junior Featherweight)

