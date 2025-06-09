Manny Pacquiao Has Emotional Reaction To International Boxing Hall of Fame Induction
Manny Pacquiao has been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, headlinging the class of 2025. 'Pacman' is one of the finest boxers of the modern era and to this day, holds the record for being the only fighter to win world titles in eight weight classes.
He boasts an amazing 62-8-2 record with 39 knockout wins, with a 54.16% KO rate. In his prime, Pacquiao was blessed with extreme speed and ferocious power, making him a juggernaut to face inside the ring.
In his storied career, the Filipino legend has beaten Miguel Cotto, Juan Manuel Marquez, Oscar De La Hoya, Antonio Margarito, Shane Mosley, Ricky Hatton, and other stalwarts of boxing. And now at 46, Pacquiao is set to make his return on July 19, facing Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title.
Ahead of his comeback, Pacquiao has received the highest recognition after being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He reacted on stage saying:
Every fight, every victory was a step further from poverty. It was not just for me but for my family, for the Filipino people, and for the fans, and for the glory of our god.
He added:
I never chase greatness, I just work hard to be better than the Manny Pacquiao I was yesterday. I never choose the easy fights, but the hard ones. I move up weight after weight not to protect a record, but to test my limits. Some people ask, 'Who is the greatest of all time?' That's not for me to decide. It belongs to the fans, it belongs to history.
Pacquiao went on to thank the likes Bob Arum, Freddie Roach, and other notable figures who have supported him throughout the career.
Manny Pacquiao now has a tough job in hand against Mario Barrios, who is significantly younger at 30 years old. Barrios is also the taller opponent and at 46, the burning debate will be whether 'Pacman' is the same fighter he used to be.
