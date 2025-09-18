Tim Tszyu Reveals Major Shakeup Amid 1-3 Stretch
Tim Tszyu might be down, but he knows that he is far from out.
Coming off a loss in a rematch with Sebastian Fundora for the WBC super welterweight title, Tszyu, 30, is now just 1-3 in his last four fights. The former champion has been silent since the defeat, but finally spoke out to give fans an update on Wednesday.
Tszyu promised fans that the "fire" is "still burning" inside him, and that he is far from finished. However, knowing that significant changes need to be made, 'The Soul Taker' will be altering his coaching staff, he revealed on Instagram.
"Since my last fight, I've had time to reflect and I can feel that fire still burning inside me," Tszyu wrote. "I believe this next part of my journey will be my best yet. A more mature, smarter, and patient version of Tim Tszyu. To reach the next level, I've decided to restructure my team and bring in some new faces to support me on this next chapter. I'll share more details soon but I wanted my supporters to hear it from me first. The best is yet to come."
Throughout his career, Tszyu and his brother, Nikita Tszyu, have notoriously trained under the watchful eye of Igor Golubev, the same coach who guided their father, Kostya Tszyu, through an undisputed super lightweight title reign.
Golubev was in Tim Tszyu's corner when he beat Tony Harrison in 2023 to become the WBO interim super welterweight champion, and for his successive title defenses against Carlos Ocampo and Brian Mendoza.
Tszyu did not specify what changes he plans to make, or if he intends to sever ties completely with Golubev. Tszyu also did not mention if these alterations would affect his brother.
Tim Tszyu's rough 1-3 run
When he beat Harrison to become a world champion, Tszyu appeared destined to follow in his father's footsteps and climb the ranks as a dominant champion. However, he has yet to win a "full" championship fight, with all three of his losses coming in his non-interim title opportunities.
Tszyu got his first opportunity in his first fight with Fundora. The matchup appeared to be a set-up for Tszyu, with Fundora coming off a knockout loss to Mendoza, whom the former had just beaten.
MORE: ‘Proud’ Canelo Alvarez Releases Classy Statement After Terence Crawford Loss
Instead, Fundora opened up a cut on Tszyu, turning him into a bloody mess. 'The Towering Inferno' won a controversial split decision, with many believing that the cut originated from an inadvertent elbow.
Tszyu intended to bounce back against Bakhram Murtazaliev seven months later, but was handed the first stoppage loss of his career. Following a rebound victory over Joseph Spencer, Tszyu would get a chance at redemption against Fundora, but instead suffer a more decisive defeat.
Since his second loss to Fundora, Tszyu has dropped out of most organizational rankings. He remains the No. 11 contender of the WBC, but is not listed by any other governing body.
