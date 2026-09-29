Fury vs. Joshua Ringwalk Time Appears to Be Confirmed But Questions Remain

While the battle of British heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury remains scheduled for December, you'd have to expect bumps in the metaphorical road on the way to Cardiff. The venue, Principality Stadium, has been decided upon. However, several logistical issues continue to foster debate.

After months of negotiations and years of speculation, two of the nation's greatest heavyweight champions will share the same ring. At the same time, determining when the fight should start remains a thorny issue for all parties involved.

Fury's camp wants the time moved up from the proposed 2 a.m. local start. The early-morning start would suit the North American audience, but not the British.

Tyson Fury | USA TODAY Sports

At the same time, this seemingly minor disagreement reveals a larger conflict brewing behind the scenes. Dana White, co-founder of Zuffa Boxing, finds himself entangled in yet another dispute, which is expected to add to the pre-fight buildup.

Fury vs Joshua ringwalk time

Fury's manager, Spencer Brown, has become a vocal critic of the early-morning start time and has shared his opinion with Playbook Boxing.

"I think 2 a.m. is far too late. I think that the general public in England will want to watch it in the pubs, the clubs, you know, around each other’s houses. There’ll be a party atmosphere. And I just think it needs to be earlier. Simple as that. It's all in negotiation at the moment, but we think it shouldn't be at 2 a.m. 99% of people would tell you that."

"People don't want to be in a stadium at 2 a.m. freezing. Look we're still negotiating it, it's ongoing. You will find out about that later on, but the whole of Cardiff seems to be sold out already, it will be rocking."

With the nation watching, the expectation remains that the prevalent pub/club culture would need to be catered to for such a large-scale event. Events such as local watch parties would not only benefit local businesses but also increase viewing numbers across streaming platforms, a metric for judging a card's commercial success.

Luckily for all sides involved, Cardiff has no curfew, so the event can be held whenever the promoters want.

While Fury's team seeks to move the fight time, Matchroom CEO Frank Smith seemingly confirmed a an earlier report by Mike Coppinger over the event's ringwalk time.

"I saw Mike Coppinger’s post saying 1:30, 2am. Mike Coppinger is obviously the Ring Magazine insider, being a Ring Magazine show I think his information is quite accurate."

Dana White's involvement continues to confuse

Along with the time discussion is White's role and how he factors into the card's promotion. While Fury and Joshua will headline the main event, the ongoing feud between White and nearly every other promotion appears to be intensifying.

Per sources, Dana White won’t attend the #FuryJoshua presser on Wednesday in London, where he had been for Saturday’s Zuffa card. #boxing — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) September 29, 2026

By now, everyone knows that Matchroom head Eddie Hearn has stated on multiple platforms that White, Zuffa, and their parent company, TKO, have no promotional role in the fight. Matchroom CEO Frank Smith continued to check White when speaking with DAZN News.

"I think Netflix has made a little bit of an error, a mistake. As we’ve made clear, Dana White, Zuffa, and TKO, and all their affiliates, have no involvement in the event. I suppose it was a way for Dana to remain involved after publicly embarrassing himself."

While promotional disagreement is woven into the sport's tapestry, White seems to evoke a different brand of dislike among his fellow promoters, one in which he appears to have no alliances outside his own company. Promoters prefer dealing with the rather understated Turki Alalshikh.

Turki Alalshikh | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While the event is a little more than two months off and there's plenty of time to hammer out the details, the personal, petty beefs will continue, as will the haggling over timing. In effect, all of this banter seems like a fight promotion more than anything else.