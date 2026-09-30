Tyson Fury Sends Warning to Anthony Joshua as Turki Alalshikh Shares Somber Health Update

Usually, the first press conference for a megafight is an upbeat occasion, filled with hyperbole and jokes. However, the first presser to hype the battle between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury felt somber.

Turki Alalshikh stated the fight could be the swan song for one or both combatants. In addition, the fight could mark the end of his time in the sport.

Yet, the business of boxing continues to thrive, and the most significant match in British boxing history is set to take place on December 11. In front of over 70,000 fans at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, the fight many fans have pined for is now a reality, etched in stone on the calendar and in the minds of the boxing populace.

Each fighter shared their perspective on the fight, with Fury seemingly taking the lead and explaining his side. Meanwhile, Joshua, despite being an explosive puncher, displayed stoic restraint. Either way, the road to Cardiff officially began.

Anthony Joshua | Getty Images for Netflix

The event started with a moment of silence. Last December, while visiting his ancestral home in Nigeria, Joshua was involved in a car accident as a passenger. Two of the former champion's closest confidants and friends, strength and conditioning coach Sina Ghami and personal trainer Latif Ayodele, were killed.

That wasn't the only solemn moment, however. Turki Alalshikh, the money behind the sport, offered a statement on his personal health.

Turki Alalshikh shares health update

"In the end, I am going. Today, tomorrow. In the end, you are all making history. I don't know in a couple of years [if] I will remember this moment or not. I have doubts about it now. My health in the last four months is not good. I come here only for the fighters."

Alalshikh continued, " I have the wishlist in boxing. I want to deliver before... when I can deliver it. Please help me to deliver it. Please, Eddie, Frank, Nick, everyone, help me to do it. For the fans."

Turki Alalshikh | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For over a decade, Alalshikh has battled various forms of cancer, with one affecting his brain. There was a stillness as the promoter's words sliced through the air. Yet he stated that this was one of the events he really wanted to make happen.

Fury sends KO warning to Joshua

With Fury, you oftentimes need to take his words with a grain of salt. However, he delivered what he said was his direct path.

"I tell you what I'm gonna do. I'm gonna come out and blast him outta there. It will be gunfight at the OK Coral. And it will be the best man is going to win, because I ain't gonna run away, I'm not gonna box. I'm gonna throw down. From what I'm seeing, I'm gonna catch him, and when I do, it's gonna be curtains. And that's it."

Tyson Fury says he’s NOT coming to box Anthony Joshua, and will be going for the knockout 😬



“From what I’m seeing, I’m gonna catch him, and when I do, it’s gonna be curtains” pic.twitter.com/sV1kxOS3y4 — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) September 30, 2026

In all honesty, Fury is known for his slick defense and ability to move his upper body away from heavy damage. Just the thought of Fury abandoning what made him great to start an old-fashioned brawl could be a preview of what is to come.

If the Battle of Britain does turn into a brawl, the edge goes to Joshua. If Fury is trying to lure him into a rush-and-swarm mindset, where counterpunches will end the fight, the talk will have paid off. Either way, all eyes will focus on Cardiff in December.