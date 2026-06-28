How to Watch Zuffa Boxing 08: De Los Santos vs Valenzuela: Date, Time, Fight Card, Live Stream
Following a one-event stint in England, Zuffa Boxing returns to Las Vegas for its eighth event of 2026, headlined by lightweight rivals Edwin de los Santos (17-2) and Jose 'El Rayo' Valenzuela (15-3).
The lightweight veterans are running it back in Zuffa Boxing four years after de los Santos handed Valenzuela his first professional loss with a thudding third-round knockout at the Crypto.com Arena. The win helped de los Santos fight his way into a title shot against Shakur Stevenson the following year while sending 'El Rayo' into a spiral.
Valenzuela now welcomes de los Santos to Zuffa Boxing four months after making his own promotional debut. The 27-year-old, who lost the WBA super lightweight title to Gary Antuanne Russell in March 2025, got back in the win column with an impressive 10-round performance against Diego Torres in February.
De los Santos makes his way into the Dana White-led promotion following a first-round knockout win over Eliot Chavez in December 2025. The win came in his first fight since losing to Stevenson in a WBC lightweight title fight over two years prior.
Still just 26, de los Santos brings an impressive 17-2 record to the table and has an opportunity to make a statement with his new promotion against a familiar opponent.
Although Zuffa Boxing is returning to Las Vegas for its eighth event, it will not be reverting to its traditional home at the Meta Apex. Instead, the company will host its first event down the road at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hotel.
Zuffa Boxing 08 also marks the sophomore appearances of Omar Trinidad, Damoni Cato-Cain, Jaybrio Pe Benito and Cain Sandoval. Trinidad, Cato-Cain and Pe Benito are all coming off impressive victories in their debuts, with Trinidad and Pe Benito recording two of the best highlights in the promotion's young history.
The 23-year-old Sandoval is looking to bounce back after suffering his first career loss to Julian Rodriguez at Zuffa Boxing 01.
Zuffa Boxing 08 Date
Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026
Zuffa Boxing 08 Location
Location: The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Paradise, Nevada
Zuffa Boxing 08 Time
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (prelims begin at 5 p.m. PT / 2 p.m. PT)
How to Watch Zuffa Boxing 08
Watch: Paramount+
Zuffa Boxing 08 Fight Card
- Edwin de los Santos vs. Jose Valenzuela — lightweight
- Omar Trinidad vs. Jerwin Ancajas — featherweight
- Cain Sandoval vs. Brandun Lee — welterweight
- Floyd Diaz vs. Andres Teran — bantamweight
- Tony Hirsch Jr. vs. Jaybrio Pe Benito — lightweight
- Damoni Cato-Cain vs. Vernon Brown — welterweight
- Brady Ochoa vs. Adrian Serrano — lightweight
- Jakhongir Zokirov vs. Zachary Spiller — heavyweight
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Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1