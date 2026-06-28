How to Watch Zuffa Boxing 08: De Los Santos vs Valenzuela: Date, Time, Fight Card, Live Stream

Following a one-event stint in England, Zuffa Boxing returns to Las Vegas for its eighth event of 2026, headlined by lightweight rivals Edwin de los Santos (17-2) and Jose 'El Rayo' Valenzuela (15-3).

The lightweight veterans are running it back in Zuffa Boxing four years after de los Santos handed Valenzuela his first professional loss with a thudding third-round knockout at the Crypto.com Arena. The win helped de los Santos fight his way into a title shot against Shakur Stevenson the following year while sending 'El Rayo' into a spiral.

Valenzuela now welcomes de los Santos to Zuffa Boxing four months after making his own promotional debut. The 27-year-old, who lost the WBA super lightweight title to Gary Antuanne Russell in March 2025, got back in the win column with an impressive 10-round performance against Diego Torres in February.

De los Santos makes his way into the Dana White-led promotion following a first-round knockout win over Eliot Chavez in December 2025. The win came in his first fight since losing to Stevenson in a WBC lightweight title fight over two years prior.

Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin de los Santos | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Still just 26, de los Santos brings an impressive 17-2 record to the table and has an opportunity to make a statement with his new promotion against a familiar opponent.

Although Zuffa Boxing is returning to Las Vegas for its eighth event, it will not be reverting to its traditional home at the Meta Apex. Instead, the company will host its first event down the road at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hotel.

Zuffa Boxing 08 also marks the sophomore appearances of Omar Trinidad, Damoni Cato-Cain, Jaybrio Pe Benito and Cain Sandoval. Trinidad, Cato-Cain and Pe Benito are all coming off impressive victories in their debuts, with Trinidad and Pe Benito recording two of the best highlights in the promotion's young history.

The 23-year-old Sandoval is looking to bounce back after suffering his first career loss to Julian Rodriguez at Zuffa Boxing 01.

Zuffa Boxing 08 Date

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Zuffa Boxing 08 Location

Location: The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Paradise, Nevada

Zuffa Boxing 08 Time

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (prelims begin at 5 p.m. PT / 2 p.m. PT)

How to Watch Zuffa Boxing 08

Watch: Paramount+

Zuffa Boxing 08 Fight Card

Edwin de los Santos vs. Jose Valenzuela — lightweight

Omar Trinidad vs. Jerwin Ancajas — featherweight

Cain Sandoval vs. Brandun Lee — welterweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Andres Teran — bantamweight

Tony Hirsch Jr. vs. Jaybrio Pe Benito — lightweight

Damoni Cato-Cain vs. Vernon Brown — welterweight

Brady Ochoa vs. Adrian Serrano — lightweight

Jakhongir Zokirov vs. Zachary Spiller — heavyweight