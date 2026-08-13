Tim Bradley Explains the Reason Why Keyshawn Davis Ducked Devin Haney

Since its inception, money has been the strongest and most prevalent force in boxing, a hub around which everything else revolves.

As a result, decisions, based primarily on financial reasoning, have always been a significant part of the game. Under those circumstances, when a fighter acts with his wallet rather than his heart, observers will flinch, offering commentary along the way.

Tim Bradley enjoyed a 12-year, 37-fight career that saw him win six world titles, culminating in an induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Now that he's traded gloves for a microphone and punches for punditry, Bradley thinks that money is a key factor in one of the year's most puzzling fight withdrawals.

Keyshawn Davis | Top Ran

Why Keyshawn Davis ducked Devin Haney

Keyshawn Davis, though just 16 fights into his career, earned himself a WBO welterweight title shot against Devin Haney. However, Davis withdrew from negotiations and the fight itself, prompting Bradley to offer this opinion.

"Yep. I see the play now from Keyshawn Davis...Now I understand. Well, Keyshawn, it's a possibility; he could be towards the end of his damn contract. Yeah. With TR. So, you know, uh, why take a Devin Haney fight, you know, for that amount of money and then, uh, you know, take an L, you know, possibly take an L?" Now you lose your negotiating tool."

Without mincing words, Bradley thinks that Davis' deal with Top Rank could be expiring soon. As a result, the Norfolk-based fighter could find a more lucrative deal. And in modern boxing, many feel that only one company could provide Davis with the level of comfort he seeks: Zuffa.

Waiting it out for Zuffa?

Zuffa Boxing, the extremely unpopular but lucrative promotion, started signing fighters to multi-fight deals as they attempt to dominate the sport.

"All these dudes now are just sitting out like, 'No, I'm waiting on that money, that Zuffa money now. You know, I'm waiting on that money now. I got to stay undefeated."

Basically, Bradley believes that Davis and many undefeated fighters will wait on the tough fights, keeping their undefeated streaks intact as long as they can, to eventually sign with Zuffa. Granted, some will see that as manicuring a record, skipping the toughest fights. At the same time, Zuffa, despite its aim of control, could possibly assemble an elite roster of talent, but what happens when these fighters have to fight each other?

Bradley is a fighter from a previous era but has a strong grasp of the moving parts in fight promotion. As smart as Davis' financial approach is, does this diminish how people perceive him? Chasing money over making the best fights?