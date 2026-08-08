Boxing Tonight (8/8/26): Fight Cards, Start Times & How to Watch Every Fight Tonight

Boxing returns for another weekend of title fights and high-stakes clashes all around the world.

As the only promotion with direct ties to linear television in the United States, Most Valuable Promotions could take center stage on Saturday night with MVPW 05, headlined by undisputed women's bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson defending her titles against undefeated challenger Dina Thorslund. Johnson, also known as 'Sugar Neekz,' is attempting her second defense of the undisputed titles in her third fight with the promotion, live on ESPN.

MVP will host two of the three world title fights going down on Saturday, as Desley Robinson defends the WBO and IBF women's bantamweight championship against Tamm Thibeault in the co-main event. The 38-year-old Robinson enters the fight riding a six-fight win streak, yet still finds herself as an underdog to Thibeault, who is only competing for the fifth time as a professional.

Thibeault made her pro debut in 2024 after winning multiple Pan American and world championship gold medals as an amateur. She enters her first world title opportunity on a three-fight knockout streak.

Hours before MVP kicks off in Orlando and halfway across the world, Zuffa Boxing hosts its second international fight card in Dublin, Ireland. Dana White takes his promotion to The Emerald Isle to host a vacant IBF middleweight title fight between Monaghan native Aaron McKenna and Etinosa Oliha.

McKenna and Oliha headline an eight-fight card from the 3Arena. The event is a family affair for McKenna, whose older brother, Stephen, takes on Owen O'Neill on the undercard.

White's longtime prizefighter, Callum Walsh, will also return to his home country in the co-main event. Walsh, who last fought in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 01, takes on 35-year-old veteran Tyler Denny.

Callum Walsh | IMAGO / Inpho Photography

With MVP and Zuffa Boxing absorbing all the attention, BOXXER's fifth event of the year is flying under the radar. Ben Shalom takes his promotion to Leeds on Saturday night with a headlining rematch between Troy Williamson and Callum Simpson.

Williamson and Simpson run it back nine months after 'Trojan' collected a 10th-round TKO victory over the latter to win the British, European and Commonwealth super middleweight titles. Simpson was ahead on all three judges' scorecards at the time of the stoppage, thus prompting Shalom to promote the rematch.

Despite hitting the canvas four times in the original matchup, Simpson remains favored to overcome his demons and beat Williamson in the rematch.

𝐋𝐀𝐙𝐄𝐑 𝐅𝐎𝐂𝐔𝐒𝐄𝐃 👀



Both men fully focused on the task at hand of taking home them belts in Saturday nights MAIN EVENT 🏆#WilliamsonSimpson2 | DAZN | Aug 8 | First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds pic.twitter.com/yUdV8EBE7q — BOXXER (@boxxer) August 6, 2026

The 10-fight BOXXER card additionally features undefeated prospects Gradus Kraus, Hassan Azim, Mauro Silva, Billy Deniz and Diego Kasimirov on the undercard. Azim is the older brother of super lightweight title hopeful Adam Azim, who just headlined a BOXXER card in May.

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Cherneka Johnson vs Dina Thorslund (MVPW 05)

(C) Cherneka Johnson vs. Dina Thorslund (10 rounds, for the undisputed women's bantamweight title)

(C) Desley Robinson vs. Tamm Thibeault (10 rounds, for the WBO and IBF women's middleweight titles)

Shurretta Metcalf vs. Amanda Galle (8 rounds, women's super flyweight)

Krystal Rosado vs. Alondra Hernandez (8 rounds, women's bantamweight)

Jan Paul Rivera vs. Ruben Garcia (10 rounds, super featherweight)

Danier Pero vs. Aleem Whitfield (10 rounds, heavyweight)

Sa'rai Brown-El vs. Sheila Moreno (6 rounds, women's junior flyweight)

Angelo Hernandez vs. Jose Fernandez (4 rounds, featherweight)

Sebastian Juarez vs. Rance Ward (6 rounds, middleweight)

Jadden Addison vs. Dionne Ruvalcaba (4 rounds, lightweight)

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5p.m. PT (prelims begin at 4:30 p.m. ET)

Watch: ESPN

Location: Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida

Aaron McKenna vs Etinosa Oliha (Zuffa Boxing 10)

Aaron McKenna vs. Etinosa Oliha (12 rounds, for the IBF middleweight title)

Callum Walsh vs. Tyler Denny (10 rounds, middleweight)

Joe Ward vs. Artjom Kasparian (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Sam Hickey vs. Brad Axe (8 rounds, middleweight)

Louis Greene vs. Daniel Buciuc (6 rounds, middleweight)

Stevie McKenna vs. Owen O'Neill (8 rounds, middleweight)

Connor Coyle vs. Mark Beuke (10 rounds, middleweight)

Patrick O'Connor vs. Ibrahim Mercan (8 rounds, cruierweight)

Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT (prelims begin at 12 p.m. ET)

Watch: Paramount+

Location: 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland

Troy Williamson vs Callum Simpson 2

Troy Williamson vs. Callum Simpson (12 rounds, super middleweight)

Gradus Kraus vs. Sean Hemphill (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Hassan Azim vs. Jack Martin (8 rounds, super welterweight)

Mauro Silva vs. Tyler Christopher (8 rounds, middleweight)

Diego Krasimirov vs. Ashlee Eales (8 rounds, super welterweight)

Billy Pickles vs. Max Curtis (6 rounds, super lightweight)

Ted Jackson vs. Todd Tompkins (6 rounds, middleweight)

Billy Deniz vs. Alex Carter (6 rounds, super middleweight)

Bradley Casey vs. Ross McGuigan (4 rounds, cruiserweight)

James Dean Fury vs. TBA

Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. ET (main event ring walks approximately 5 p.m. ET)

Watch: DAZN

Location: First Direct Bank Arena in Leeds, England

Enjoy the fights!