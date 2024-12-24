“I Was On The Front Foot All Night, Landing Body And Head,’ Says Fury In Response To His Loss To Oleksandr Usyk
By Isaac Nyamungu
Usyk came out strongly to fight Tyson Fury. The Ukrainian fighter cemented his status as the best heavyweight in the world with another remarkable exhibition against Fury. After the match, all three judges scored the bout 116-112 in favour of the Usyk.
Thereafter, Fury claimed that the Usyk’s victory over him was a ‘Christmas Gift’. Talking to the press after suffering the second loss of his career, Fury described the judges’ scoring as unfair and was adamant that he had done adequate to shatter Usyk.
The loss was the second of Fury's professional boxing career - both of which have emanated from the hands of Usyk, who has retained the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight boxing crowns.
The Gypsy King's performance still is impressive. It stands at a very spectacular 34 wins from 37 bouts, entailing a draw. However, Usyk remains unconquered in his 23-bout career.
Tyson Fury casted doubts with the contest's result. "The judges gave him a Christmas gift. I feel like I won both fights,” said Fury during a press conference.
The WBC, WBA as well as WBO titles were on the line on this event. Alalshikh bet for Fury. He said before the contest that he wanted Fury to emerge victorious in order to witness the trilogy.
"I know I had to knock him out but it's boxing and this happens. There is no doubt in my mind I won this fight,” said Fury during a post-fight presser.
"Frank [Warren] had me three or four rounds up and a lot of people had me up by at least two,” he added.
"I'm not going to cry over spilled milk, it's over now,” he said.
"I've been in boxing my whole life but I'll always feel a little bit hard done by - not a little bit, a lot," the Brit lamented.
It was the second meeting between the two boxers, after Usyk had won back in May to become undisputed heavyweight titlist.
"Uncle Frank, I think he is blind,” said Usyk while contradicting Fury and Warren on their perception of the win.
"If Tyson says it is a Christmas gift then OK, thank you God, not Tyson. Thank you to my team."
Saudi Arabia has now turned to a more popular scene in the past few years to host eminent boxing matches, with Riyadh playing stage to both contests between Usyk and Fury.
Elsewhere, Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, defined the scoring as ‘impossible’ and purported Fury was ‘gutted’ after his successive defeat to Usyk.
‘I’m dumbfounded,’ said Warren while talking on behalf of Fury during a post-fight debriefing.
“They gave him four rounds, out of twelve rounds, which is impossible. I mean, I’ve been around a long time and I know I am biased. But one judge couldn’t give him any round from round six onwards… not one round! How can that be? That’s impossible,” said Warren in a presser.
“Same with the other judge here; he gave him one round out of the last six. And then same here with this guy. It’s crazy. I’m calm and collected. I’m not screaming and shouting. But that is just nonsense,” he added.
“He’s gutted. He thought he won it. Of course, we are biased. But I am not stupid biased. I’m saying from what I’m looking at,” he continued.
“I don’t know what he wants to do. I don’t even going to get into that. It was a good boxing performance by him. He used all his physical attributes, he stayed focused,” he said.