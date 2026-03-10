Gervonta Davis Reportedly in "Advanced Talks" For Return Rematch

Gervonta Davis' long-awaited comeback may be fast approaching, with sources claiming he is in line to face a familiar foe

Tank's illegal issues have prevented him from boxing since his disputed draw against Lamont Roach in March of last year. In the fight, the referee missed a crucial knockdown in the ninth round when Davis took a voluntary knee, which could have changed the outcome of the fight.

The Baltimore bruiser was set to face Jake Paul in a blockbuster fight on Netflix, but as legal allegations mounted, Davis pulled out of the fight, resulting in British heavyweight Anthony Joshua taking his place.

Gervonta Davis | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Davis faced a civil lawsuit in October, filed by his ex-girlfriend for battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and emotional distress. This followed his arrest in July on a domestic violence charge, nearly a month after the alleged assault.

Davis to face Cruz in the summer

Mike Coppinger, however, has given an update on Tank's return. He reported via Ring Magazine yesterday that Davis and familiar rival Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz are in talks for a rematch at 140 pounds to take place this summer.

Gervonta Davis and Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz are in advanced talks for a rematch this summer at 140 pounds, sources tell @ringmagazine. When they met in December 2021, Tank pulled out a close victory over Cruz at 135. Expect this to be Tank’s comeback. pic.twitter.com/Ltvdv3rYzU — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) March 9, 2026

Davis came out victorious in their last fight in 2021 via a unanimous decision to retain his WBA lightweight belt, as he proved that Cruz's relentless pressure was no match for his slick boxing skills and in-ring IQ.

The only way Davis could improve upon his first performance against the Mexican was if he were to beat Pitbull via stoppage, which is a feat no fighter has yet to overcome.

Similar to Davis, Cruz was unable to beat Lamont Roach as the pair clashed in a majority draw in December, with the Mexican retaining his WBC Interim Super Lightweight belt.

Haney labels Tank an underachiever

Devin Haney | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

If Tank were to beat Pitbull for the second time, he would have no shortage of fighters looking to put a stain on his perfect unbeaten record

Potential rival Devin Haney has questioned why Davis is considering facing Pitbull for a rematch, with the Dream claiming he is an 'underachiever', per the Inside Ring Show.

"Gervonta Davis, I think he’s a really good fighter. He’s an underachiever," Haney said. "I think he has so much talent. I believe his outside of the ring issues stop him from reaching his full potential, and him not wanting to test himself against the best fighters in the world.

"A guy like ‘Pitbull’ Cruz is a fight that no one asked for.”