Iglesias And Mason Dominate In Quebec With Rapid Knockouts
By Mohamed Bahaa
With each winning in just two rounds, Osleys Iglesias and Abdullah Mason gave explosive performances in the ESPN+ undercard in Quebec City's Centre Videotron.
Super middleweight with an amazing amateur background, Iglesias proved his strength by defeating veteran Sena Agbeko. Previously claiming an amateur victory over David Morrell, Cuban defector Iglesias (12-0, 11 KOs) had he knocked down Agbeko 27 seconds sooner in this fight than Morrell's December triumph. As the first to floor Agbeko, Iglesias created history with a quick right hook to the temple sending him to the canvas in the opening round. Agbeko (28-4, 22 KOs) battled to recover, Iglesias took advantage of this and delivered combination early in the second round. Agbeko was left vulnerable by a right uppercut resulting from the attack, which caused the referee to stop the fight at 1:16 of round two.
Just 20 years old, lightweight star Abdullah Mason kept his amazing ascent in the previous fight by destroying Mike Ohan Jr. from the opening bell, Mason (15-0, 13 KOs) controlled using his speed and accuracy to outclass Ohan (19-3, 9 KOs). A counter left uppercut in the opening round drove Ohan to the canvas; a four-punch combo in the second round guaranteed the win as Ohan's corner threw in the towel. "The only way is up," Mason said following reflecting on his continued ascent in the boxing world.
Mostly one-sided battles dominated the remainder of the ESPN+ schedule heading into the Christian Mbilli against Sergiy Derevyanchenko main event. Leila Beaudoin (12-1, 1 KO) from Quebec won her third straight fight after a 2023 upset loss by a unanimous decision against Bolivia's Lizbeth Crespo (15-8, 4 KOs) in a closely contested women's junior lightweight match.
With a unanimous decision over Facundo Nicolas Galovar, light heavyweight prospect Wilkens Mathieu from Quebec City now based in Montreal maintained his unbeaten record (10-0, 6 KOs). Despite several hard punches, Mathieu couldn't secure a knockout, ending his three-fight KO streak.
In other fights, junior lightweight Thomas "The Ghost" Chabot (11-0, 8 KOs) guaranteed a clear victory against Matias Guenemil despite a fierce challenge while middleweight Jahi Tucker (12-1-1, 5 KOs) crushed Santiago Fernandez over eight rounds. Opening the evening with a dominant performance against Alexis Camejo, Belarusian lightweight Dzmitry "The Wasp," 8-0, 3 KOs, got a shutout decision.