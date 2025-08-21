Boxing

Imane Khelif Makes Personal Appearance Change Amid Retirement Rumor Drama

Polarizing Olympic champion Imane Khelif turned heads with a drastic new look amid rumors of her retirement.

Grant Young

Imane Khelif (Algeria) celebrates gold on August 9, 2024.
Imane Khelif (Algeria) celebrates gold on August 9, 2024. / IMAGO / Newscom World

In a sport that has more than its fair share of polarizing figures, Paris 2024 Olympic gold medalist Imane Khelif likely takes the cake in boxing, at least in terms of how mainstream sports media and the outside world perceive her.

The Algerian boxer's participation in last year's Olympics made her the focal point of intense scrutiny. This was owed to questions regarding her eligibility to compete against other women because of her abnormally high testosterone levels.

This came after Khelif was banned from competing at the 2023 World Championships, which the International Olympic Committee (IOC) disregarded for the Paris Games.

Khelif's inclusion and ensuing success have not only sparked heated debate, but also been the catalyst for several developments about various testing mandates over the past few months. These not only put her gold medal victory in flux, but also add uncertainty about where her career will go from here.

Imane Khelif Sets Record Straight About Retirement Rumors

Imane Khelif
IMAGO / Newscom World

On August 20, Khelif's former manager, Nasser Yesfah, interviewed with the French newspaper Nice-Matin. And in the interview, he claimed that Khelif (who has not competed since Paris) claimed that she had "left the world of boxing," according to The Independent.

This convinced many to believe that Khelif might have retired. However, Yesfah clarified his comments during a subsequent interview later in the day, noting that he was trying to say she was done boxing in the city of Nice, France, specifically.

Khelif set the record straight regarding these comments through Facebook on Wednesday, where she wrote, "It is based solely on statements made by a person who no longer represents me in any way, and whom I consider to have betrayed my trust and my country with his false and malicious statements," Khelif wrote.

Imane Khelif

"I have never announced my retirement from boxing. I remain committed to my sporting career, training regularly and maintaining my physical fitness between Algeria and Qatar in preparation for upcoming events. The publication of such rumours is intended solely to disrupt and damage my sporting and professional career," she added.

Imane Khelif Makes Personal Appearance Change

Khelif has been in headlines for another interesting reason: a change to her appearance. This was conveyed in an August 20 Instagram story post from television host podcaster Nassima Djaffar Bey, where she posed alongside Khelif in a selfie.

Khelif could be seen wearing makeup and sporting long hair, which was a drastically different look than she sported during the Olympics, when she was last in the public eye.

Nassima Djaffar Bey's August 20 Instagram story post alongside Imane Khelif.
Nassima Djaffar Bey's August 20 Instagram story post alongside Imane Khelif. / Instagram/@nassima_djaffarbey (per news.com.au)

This is certainly a different side to Khelif than many are used to seeing.

Grant Young is a Staff Writer for On SI’s Boxing, New York Mets, Indiana Fever, and Women’s Fastbreak sites. Before joining SI in 2024, he wrote for various boxing and sports verticals such as FanBuzz and NY Fights. Young has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master’s degree in creative writing with an emphasis on sports nonfiction from the University of San Francisco, where he played five seasons of Division 1 baseball. He fought Muay Thai professionally in Thailand in 2023, loves a good essay, and is driven crazy trying to handle a pitpull puppy named Aura. Young lives in San Diego and was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area.