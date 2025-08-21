Imane Khelif Makes Personal Appearance Change Amid Retirement Rumor Drama
In a sport that has more than its fair share of polarizing figures, Paris 2024 Olympic gold medalist Imane Khelif likely takes the cake in boxing, at least in terms of how mainstream sports media and the outside world perceive her.
The Algerian boxer's participation in last year's Olympics made her the focal point of intense scrutiny. This was owed to questions regarding her eligibility to compete against other women because of her abnormally high testosterone levels.
This came after Khelif was banned from competing at the 2023 World Championships, which the International Olympic Committee (IOC) disregarded for the Paris Games.
Khelif's inclusion and ensuing success have not only sparked heated debate, but also been the catalyst for several developments about various testing mandates over the past few months. These not only put her gold medal victory in flux, but also add uncertainty about where her career will go from here.
Imane Khelif Sets Record Straight About Retirement Rumors
On August 20, Khelif's former manager, Nasser Yesfah, interviewed with the French newspaper Nice-Matin. And in the interview, he claimed that Khelif (who has not competed since Paris) claimed that she had "left the world of boxing," according to The Independent.
This convinced many to believe that Khelif might have retired. However, Yesfah clarified his comments during a subsequent interview later in the day, noting that he was trying to say she was done boxing in the city of Nice, France, specifically.
Khelif set the record straight regarding these comments through Facebook on Wednesday, where she wrote, "It is based solely on statements made by a person who no longer represents me in any way, and whom I consider to have betrayed my trust and my country with his false and malicious statements," Khelif wrote.
"I have never announced my retirement from boxing. I remain committed to my sporting career, training regularly and maintaining my physical fitness between Algeria and Qatar in preparation for upcoming events. The publication of such rumours is intended solely to disrupt and damage my sporting and professional career," she added.
Imane Khelif Makes Personal Appearance Change
Khelif has been in headlines for another interesting reason: a change to her appearance. This was conveyed in an August 20 Instagram story post from television host podcaster Nassima Djaffar Bey, where she posed alongside Khelif in a selfie.
Khelif could be seen wearing makeup and sporting long hair, which was a drastically different look than she sported during the Olympics, when she was last in the public eye.
This is certainly a different side to Khelif than many are used to seeing.
