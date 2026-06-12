In Egypt, Christian Mbilli Looked Like the Champion While Canelo Alvarez Looked Like the Riddle

CAIRO - Canelo Alvarez was in Egypt, but from the look on his face, he was ready for an exodus. He looked less like a conquering pharaoh than a man ready to follow Moses into the desert.

A massive statue of Ramesses II towered above him at the Grand Egyptian Museum during the press conference to announce his return to the ring on September 12, 2026, to challenge undefeated WBC super-middleweight champion Christian Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs).

The pharaoh who inspired the statue crafted an unprecedented 66-year reign. Canelo (63-3-2 with 39 Kos) was the first man to unify the 168-pound division in the four-belt era, an honor he held for two years and eight months.

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

But now Canelo appeared annoyed by the whole exercise and keen to prove, at age 35, that he's not a museum piece. When asked about Christian Mbilli’s chances of pulling off an upset in the main event of September's “Mexico vs. The World” card, the man who has long been the face of boxing bristled at the question.

Mbilli, Canelo said, had “no chance.”

The words sounded disrespectful, given Mbilli’s accomplishments. Mbilli is unbeaten, a big puncher, and now in possession of the WBC title Canelo once held.

As soon as the press conference was over, Canelo left the building, looking almost happy it was finished.

Mbilli, the champion, stayed on to talk to the media who were in town for the Usyk-Rico WBC world heavyweight title fight later that evening (May 23). Mbilli was relaxed and patient.

Canelo’s ring credentials need no introduction. But the feeling at the press conference was that this fight carries two possible readings. The first is that Canelo, angry after the Crawford loss, will make easy work of Mbilli, the sort of come-forward fighter Canelo has loved to face throughout his career.

The alternative is that the Crawford fight showed that Canelo is already past it.

Which Canelo will show up? That is the riddle of the Sphinx

“I am not very stressed at all. There’s no pressure on me,” Mbilli told KO on SI in an exclusive interview at the press conference in Egypt.

Much of the credit for Mbilli’s steady rise belongs to his very able manager, Dorine Antonie.

Christian Mbilli lands a left hook on Jesus Antonio Gutierrez on April 22, 2021. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Canelo says Mbilli has no chance. But there is a genuine chance Mbilli takes Canelo into deep water and pulls off an upset.

After losing to Terence Crawford (42-0 with 31 KOs), Canelo expressed complacency during his in-the-ring interview. Nor did that feel like a one-off exchange. It sounded like a fighter trying to make peace with a changing moment in his career.

“There is no reason for him to change the style, and the pressure on Canelo will be relentless,” World Boxing Council Mauricio Sulieman told KO on SI in an exclusive interview. “Canelo has one of the greatest techniques in boxing. However, his age in the ring could be a factor. But of course, Canelo is still one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters.”

Canelo is still Canelo. But in Egypt, beneath Ramesses II and in the shadow of the Sphinx, the question was obvious.

Is he still the Pharoah at 168 lbs?