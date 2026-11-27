Only two pairs of brothers in boxing history—the Spinks and the Klitschkos—have both captured world heavyweight titles. German prospects Ismet and Endrit Ademi have just three professional fights between them, yet they are already drafting their own blueprint for heavyweight domination.

The two Albanian brothers born in Aachen, Germany, could be the next big thing in German boxing. The 24-year-old Ismet is 1-0 (1 KO), while the 21-year-old Endrit is 2-0 (2 KOs). Between them, they won seven German national championships in relatively short amateur careers.

Speaking alongside Ringside Zone promoter Florian Winter in an exclusive interview with KO on SI, the Ademi brothers pointed directly to Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko as the inspiration behind their ambitions.

Endrit Ademi | IMAGO/Torsten Helmke

Ademi brothers have world title goals

"Both of us have a different style," Endrit explained. "For every opponent, we have an answer. When I don't have the answer, my brother can handle it, and when he can't, I can."

Of course, they won't be fighting as a tag team, but their team instinct may drive them toward their world championship goals. And their styles do more than complement each other.

Their contrapuntal fighting styles evoke those of the Klitschkos. So far, Ismet appears to be the more aggressive puncher, while Endrit brings a more measured, technical approach. Or you could say Ismet is more like Vitali Klitschko and Endrit is more like Wladimir, depending on how far you want to stretch the metaphor.

Vitali, who retired with a record of 45-2 (41 KOs), was the more unconventional of the two Ukrainian brothers, combining an awkward offensive style with a willingness to engage. Wladimir, who finished his career at 64-5 (53 KOs), suffered from some upset losses (such as against Lamont Brewster). As a result, he eventually became a somewhat tepid and methodical heavyweight, and relied on a range-finder jab and a powerful right hand.

Their collective grip on the heavyweight championship saw them simultaneously hold all four major world titles between 2011 and 2013. Although Ukrainian, the Klitschkos built much of their professional legacy in Germany, turning the country into one of the great centers of heavyweight boxing.

German Olympic bronze medalist Nelvie Tiafack urged Winter to take a closer look at the duo. Perhaps they hoped to catch a bit of the Klitschkos' magic.

"The biggest weapon from Ismet and Endrit is their brotherhood," Winter said. "When you fight against Endrit or Ismet, you always fight against two guys because the brother is always in the corner. I know exactly which fighters should fight against Endrit, and which fighters should fight against Ismet."

The brothers have already tested themselves in high-level sparring against Agit Kabayel, Tom Schwarz, Kevin Johnson, and British heavyweight standout Moses Itauma. That experience has fueled their confidence—so much so that they claim they would step into a world title fight immediately if asked.

How to avoid the Moses Ituama trap?

Moses Itauma | IMAGO / PA Images

The career of the aforementioned Moses Itauma offers something of a cautionary tale in this regard.

Itauma entered his August world title challenge against Filip Hrgovic with a record of 14-0 (12 KOs) and was widely regarded as one of the most gifted young heavyweights in a generation. The British fighter dominated much of the contest and appeared well on his way to capturing the vacant IBF heavyweight championship.

It was supposed to be the apotheosis of Ituama’s career. Instead, it became his apocalypse. The more experienced Hrgovic weathered the early onslaught, and as Itauma began to tire, the complexion of the fight changed dramatically. The Croatian ultimately stopped Itauma in the ninth round, improving his record to 21-1 and handing the young Briton his first professional defeat.

"With the Ademi brothers, it's a completely different path," Winter said. "We start the path together straight from the beginning... We do it step by step, and when we see that they are ready, they will get the chance."