An Iranian boxer, Mohammad Javad Vafaei Sani, may never win another championship, but he made history last week by receiving a prestigious human rights award.

The 31-year-old boxer and coach was awarded the 2026 Magnitsky Award for Outstanding Human Rights Activist at a ceremony in London on November 12. The former national champion could not collect the award in person, as he has spent six years behind bars as a political prisoner in Iran.

A former national boxing silver medalist from Mashhad, Vafaei Sani was arrested in 2020 following nationwide anti-government protests the previous year. Iranian authorities accused him of supporting the opposition People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). He remains on Death Row.

🚨 Today in the UK House of Lords, @malcolmbruce welcomes the 2026 Magnitsky Award for Outstanding Human Rights Activist for Iran’s boxing champion Mohammad Javad Vafaei Sani.



Mohammad Javad faces imminent execution for defending democracy.#MagnitskyAwards #SaveMohammadJavad pic.twitter.com/SoDDYsDHAK — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) November 12, 2026

Only three athletes have ever won the human rights award, including the NBA's Enes Kanter. His case can be compared to that of former American middleweight contender Rubin "Hurricane" Carter, who spent 19 years in jail.

His death sentence was overturned twice by lower courts before being imposed for a third time in September 2024. Iran's Supreme Court upheld the sentence in October 2025. Human rights organizations have condemned the proceedings and reported that he endured torture and prolonged solitary confinement. For a fighter who once admired Muhammad Ali and Floyd Mayweather Jr., the ring is a distant memory as he fights to avoid an arbitrary execution.

His case has attracted the attention of former heavyweight world champion Vitali Klitschko and WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, who have spoken out on social media. Other sports figures include tennis star Martina Navratilova, Olympic swimming medalist Sharron Davies, and former Australian soccer star Craig Foster.

"Mohammad Javad represents the courage of a generation of Iranians who are no longer prepared to accept dictatorship. He was a boxing champion; he joined protests for freedom, and he supported the opposition," said Tracy Edwards MBE in an exclusive interview with KO on SI.

"Mohammad Javad must not become another Iranian athlete killed for standing up for what he believes in. The world of sport and the international community must speak out and exert real pressure on the Iranian authorities to prevent his execution."

Despite his imprisonment, Vafaei Sani managed to send a written message from Vakilabad Prison that was shared during the London ceremony, according to press releases.

"We will never surrender; we will never submit to humiliation," he declared, dedicating the recognition to fellow political prisoners and Iranians seeking freedom.

A champion of freedom

Sir William Browder, chairman of the Magnitsky Awards Committee, emphasized the importance of keeping international attention focused on the athlete at the award ceremony in London. British parliamentarian Bob Blackman presented the award, demanding that the boxer's death sentence be overturned.

"You are not forgotten. You are not alone. The world is watching," Blackman said, according to recordings of the event.

The recognition comes amid growing concern over the treatment of athletes in Iran. Human Rights for Sport has identified seven athletes facing possible execution in the country.