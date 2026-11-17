An undefeated boxer who trained with Ryan Garcia and was once spotted by Floyd Mayweather has made his prediction for the proposed 2027 showdown.

Floyd Mayweather may have an undefeated record and decades of experience, but one boxer with firsthand knowledge of both the former champion and Ryan Garcia believes youth will prevail if their proposed fight becomes reality.

Conor Benn vs Ryan Garcia | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Demler "DJ" Zamora, the undefeated 23-year-old prospect who previously trained under Roger Mayweather, offered his assessment of the possible matchup in an exclusive interview with KO on SI.

For Zamora, who returns to action against Ruben Garcia Hernandez on November 20, the matchup would be fascinating regardless of the outcome.

"That's a crazy matchup, honestly. You know, as they say, father time is undefeated." Demler "DJ" Zamora

Zamora seemed to agree with many boxing fans that while a rematch between Mayweather and former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao might make a lot of sense, a fight between Mayweather and a young gun makes less sense.

Zamora is a rising prospect and undefeated at Super Featherwieght | MF Pro

However, he did not dismiss the former five-division world champion's chances entirely. It is Floyd Mayweather Jr., after all.

"When you look at Floyd Mayweather, he's been able to turn the clock back a few times." Demler "DJ" Zamora

Mayweather, 49, has not participated in an official professional fight since defeating Conor McGregor in 2017. Garcia, meanwhile, has emerged as the reigning WBC welterweight champion after defeating Mario Barrios and successfully defending his belt against Conor Benn.

The 5’8 Zamora is particularly familiar with Garcia's abilities. He spent much of Garcia's preparation for his 2021 victory over Luke Campbell as a sparring partner, estimating that the pair completed nearly 100 rounds together. At the age of seven, Zamora was spotted by Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a gym and tapped for greatness in the ring.

The Las Vegas native believes Mayweather's technical knowledge and experience remain significant advantages, but questions how the retired legend would handle an elite opponent after such a lengthy absence from professional competition.

"He hasn't been in the ring with somebody of Ryan Garcia's caliber in a long time. I would have to lean more towards the youth and Ryan Garcia right now." Demler "DJ" Zamora

The proposed February 2027 contest has attracted considerable attention, although contractual and scheduling questions remain. For super featherweight prospect Zamora, he will be hoping that 2027 will bring him a world title shot of his own.