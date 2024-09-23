“It’s Far From Over Yet,” Says Anthony Joshua: Addresses The Question On What Next?
By Isaac Nyamungu
The two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is at a crossroads after his humiliating victory at the hands of fellow Briton Daniel Dubois at Wembley on Saturday, 21st September.
The 34-year-old was destroyed in a spectacle show by a man seven years his junior.
It was a fourth career defeat for Joshua following losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022, and underdog Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019.
However, Joshua accepted defeat, and further congratulated his opponent Daniel Dubois.
“Always walk with your head high,” Joshua said. “We took a shot at success and came up short unfortunately. We rolled the dice, man. That’s 13 world title fights. Not everyone has been successful but they’ve all been fun and entertaining. You’re probably asking – do I still want to keep fighting?” posed Joshua while addressing the press.
“Of course I want to keep fighting. Are we going to run away or live to fight another day? That’s what I am – a warrior. And, before I finish, we have to give credit to our opponent as well, Daniel. I take my hat off and say well done to him and his team. We made a few mistakes but fine margins cost you at the top level,” said Joshua.
Anthony Joshua (AJ) (born 15 October 1989) is a British professional boxer. He is a two-time former unified world heavyweight champion, having held the World Boxing Association (WBA) (Super version), International Boxing Federation (IBF), and World Boxing Organization (WBO) titles twice between 2016 and 2021.
As an amateur boxer, Joshua represented England at the 2011 World Championships in the super-heavyweight division, winning a silver medal. He also represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics, winning gold. In 2014, a year after turning professional, he was named Prospect of the Year by The Ring magazine.
In addressing the question of what next, this is what Joshua had to say.
“It’s far from over yet, We’ve done it once, we’ve done it twice, doing it a third time hasn’t been easy, but I believe it’s something I can achieve,” said Joshua in a video posted to social media.
“It’s about making the right steps forward, working hard, improving, and it’s gotta come from (the heart) more than anything. It can’t come from any external voices or influences, it’s got to come from the heart. When I sit back and I’m thinking, I know I’ve got a lot of (heart), man,” he continued.