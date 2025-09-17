Jai Opetaia Explains Why Fellow Cruiserweight Champions Will Not Accept Unification Bout
Australian cruiserweight Jai Opetaia has proved himself to be one of the most talented and entertaining fighters in boxing today. With a professional record of 28-0, the IBF champion of the division is yet to be defeated.
Despite his record and having a prolific name, Opetaia has not been able to secure huge fights in his second reign as cruiserweight champion.
Since defeating Mairis Briedis for a second time in May 2024, Opetaia has beaten Jack Massey, David Nyika, and Claudio Squeo. However, it's the likes of Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez and Badou Jack that the Australian wants.
Jai Opetaia Blasts Ramirez and Jack, Says They Are Afraid of Being Retired
Recent times have seen Opetaia express his frustrations in not being able to get a fight with either Ramirez or Jack, as he seeks cruiserweight unification.
It appeared as if Ramirez may have been next for Opetaia towards the end of 2025, but an injury to the WBO and WBA champion has complicated matters. In a recent interview with Seconds Out, Opetaia once again voiced his frustrations.
"It's hard to get these things over the line," Opetaia said regarding unification bouts. "They're holding it up, they're looking for paychecks. They just want to be paid, they don't want to become undisputed."
The Australian said he hoped that Saudi Arabian advisor Turki Alalshikh would be able to help the matters by 'offering them an offer they can't refuse'. But Opetaia feels that his fellow 200 pound champions are already getting offered "more than they deserve."
The 30-year-old Opetaia ultimately feels that both Ramirez and Jack don't think a fight with him is worth the large fight purse.
"They know if they fight me, they're getting retired. I honestly believe that's how they're looking at it.- Jai Opetaia
Opetaia went on to say that he had no preference whether it was Ramirez or Jack that he faced in his next outing. If the two other cruiserweight champions face one another for a unification bout, Opetaia predicted that Ramirez would be the victor of the fight.
With a record of 48-1, Ramirez's last outing came in June, when he defeated Yuniel Dorticos on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. It was 'Zurdo's' first defense as a unified cruiserweight champion.
WBC champion Jack ended a two-year absence from the ring in May, when he defeated Norair Mikaeljan in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
