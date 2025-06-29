Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Result: Paul Cruises To Decision Victory
The eyes of the boxing world on June 28 were on the cruiserweight bout between Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. And it ended up being Jake Paul who secured a unanimous decision win over Chavez Jr., in a fight that was never really close, with the three judges scoring the fight 99-91, 97-93, and 98-92.
It didn't take Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) long to show that he was going to be the most active and powerful boxer in the ring, as he was peppering a dormant Chavez (54-7-1, 34 KOs) for much of the early rounds, essentially commanding the ring and dictating the fight's pace. Perhaps Chavez got a feel for Paul's power early on and resigned himself to not getting knocked out.
Despite the Chavez-leaning crowd willing him on with every punch landed, it became increasingly clear that Paul had all the physical advantages, even threatening to knock Chavez out as early as the second round.
Once Paul realized that he didn't have to worry about the power Chavez Jr. possessed, he began to sit down on his shots and tee off. This is how the fight continued until round nine, when Chavez made things interesting by landing several solid blows on Paul, which reignited the crowd.
Chavez landed more solid shots in the final round, but it ended up being far too little, too late.
Now the question becomes who Paul will decide to fight next as he continues his professional boxing journey.
