Jake Paul Bashes 'Terrible' Boxer Francis Ngannou

Jake Paul's next bout is currently unknown as the fighter is taking some time away from the sport after a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in December.

The second loss of Paul's career left him with a broken jaw, which has prevented the internet star from making a speedy return to the ring. However, he has confirmed his intention to continue competing.

Although Nakisa Bidarian, Paul's manager, has listed the likes of Viddal Riley and Tommy Fury as potential opponents, 'The Problem Child' is eyeing up Francis Ngannou.

The former UFC heavyweight champion is set to compete in an MMA bout under Paul's Most Valuable Promotions in May. Previously, the two have traded barbs in relation to a potential fight. Now, Paul has further fueled the fire in their back-and-forth.

Jake Paul bashes Francis Ngannou's boxing ability and claims MMA star would not accept bout

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Prior to finalizing a bout with Anthony Joshua, Paul was understood to be targeting Ngannou as a short-notice replacement for Gervonta Davis. However, after the Cameroonian said he felt 'disrespected' by the offer, the fight never came to fruition.

After signing a deal to fight under the Most Valuable Promotions' banner, Ngannou seemingly changed his stance on a fight with Paul, saying the collaboration made the bout more likely.

Now, Paul has spoken to Sky Sports about the potential bout.

"I would say there's a long list of [potential] opponents. I think most recently Francis Ngannou was talking a lot of smack. I think that's an easy fight for me. I think he's a terrible boxer." Jake Paul

As well as confirming his desire to continue boxing once his jaw recovers, Paul expressed interest in competing at heavyweight again.

"I maybe want to go back up to heavyweight and knock him [Ngannou] out like Joshua did."

"We've got two superstars ready" 🤩



Jake Paul looks ahead to Caroline Dubois' fight against Terri Harper, live on Sky Sports on April 5th 📺 pic.twitter.com/7WJ6fDVtUM — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 23, 2026

In March 2024, Ngannou suffered a loss in his second professional boxing bout. After being knocked down in the opening round, 'The Predator' was stopped in the second round by Joshua.

Paul added that he wants to 'render Ngannou unconscious' and claimed he was more successful in his bout against Joshua than the MMA star was. "He knows I lasted longer than him against Joshua."

Joshua stopped Paul in the sixth round of their December bout.

Despite the tensions between the two, Paul feels that Ngannou may not actually pursue the bout. "I think maybe he wouldn't do the fight because deep down he wouldn't want to get embarrassed."