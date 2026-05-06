Mike Tyson Doesn't Say Much When Asked About Floyd Mayweather Fight

The combat sports world, especially hardcore boxing and casual fans, waits anxiously.

While the bout between Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather is set as an exhibition, fans still hope to see two of the best boxers of their eras fight. The fight was initially scheduled for early 2026, but repeated delays have prevented promoters from securing a confirmed date.

Unfortunately, as of now, Tyson's recent comments offer no concrete updates on the timeline.

Mike Tyson | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

There's not much Tyson can say regarding Mayweather fight update

“There’s not much I can talk on, but it’s pretty interesting. I’m just happy that I’m in the condition I’m in to be able to do this to the degree that I can,” Tyson said in a recent interview.

The former heavyweight champion emphasized his strong physical condition. However, Tyson will turn 60 on June 30, 2026, which complicates expectations for the fight’s timing. Each week without confirmation reduces confidence that the matchup will occur.

As for Mayweather, he already has two other fights scheduled: one against former kickboxing champion Mike Zambidis in June 2026, followed by a return bout with longtime rival Manny Pacquiao later that year, though that fight is in doubt as well.

Tyson suffered a hand injury while preparing for the exhibition fight. Although he now seems recovered, a hand injury at nearly 60 years old requires more time to heal. Tyson’s most recent fight against Jake Paul in mid-2024 remains his last public bout. Some fans think the Paul fight should have marked the end of his career, casting doubt on the prospective exhibition’s appeal.

Since there is no announced date for the exhibition, Tyson’s 2024 match with Paul remains his most recent. Despite this, Tyson, the youngest heavyweight champion ever, still expresses the desire to return to the ring for another high-paying exhibition fight.

“I don’t know when [I’ll stop fighting]. I only think of it when somebody brings me a check. I can think of a lot of people (I want to fight).”

In recent years, due in part to Paul/Tyson, exhibition fights transformed into a lucrative opportunity for promoters. Tyson's 2024 fight with Paul drew 108 million viewers, according to Netflix. Similarly, Anthony Joshua's tilt against Paul, although considered an official contest, drew 33 million viewers to the streaming service.

Promoters can still make the exhibition happen, but the timeline continues to condense as the year continues. The current absence of news or updates could push this fight to the fall or next winter. Will the two combatants have the same level of heightened interest?