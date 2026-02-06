Nakisa Bidarian Names Three Potential UK Opponents For Jake Paul After Joshua Loss

Jake Paul suffered the second professional loss of his career in December, when he took on a major challenge in the shape of Anthony Joshua.

Paul was stopped in the sixth round of their Netflix headliner, as he suffered the first knockout loss of his career to the former unified heavyweight world champion.

The internet star suffered a broken jaw as a result of the fight and announced that he would be taking his time returning to the ring following his surgery for the injury.

Despite the loss, Paul seemingly has no intentions of walking away from the sport of boxing. This is further solidified as his manager and business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, has named some opponents he would like the Ohio-born fighter to face.

Tommy Fury the 'obvious' choice for Jake Paul, says Nakisa Bidarian

Bidarian recently spoke to Fight Hub TV while in the UK, promoting Most Valuable Promotions' broadcasting deal with Sky Sports.

When asked about Paul, the businessman said that he had only spoken to the fighter on one occasion since his knockout loss. "I need to sit down with Jake properly. We've met once since the fight, to see what his path is over the next three to five years."

Bidarian said that Paul would be open to 'all types of fights' moving forward, as opposed to having one clear goal or vision.

When later asked about the prospect of Paul coming up against a British fighter amid the deal with Sky Sports, Bidarian laid out three potential names.

"The most obvious option is Tommy Fury, right? That's a fight that should be made, if Tommy is reasonable with what the terms are for the fight. I think Viddal Reilly is an interesting fight. I think Darren Till is an interesting fight." Nakisa Bidarian

Paul was handed the first professional loss of his career in 2023 when he faced Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia. On the wrong side of a split decision loss, Paul has been vocal about his desire to face 'TNT' in a rematch.

However, Paul has pinned the reason for the fight not coming to fruition on Fury, claiming that the British fighter's demands are halting proceedings.

Viddal Reilly currently has a 13-0 record and gained public attention a number of years ago when he trained Paul's internet rival, KSI. Now, Reilly has established himself as a legit cruiserweight contender, as he currently holds a British title for the weight class.

As for Darren Till, the fighter from Liverpool made his name as an MMA fighter. Following a departure from the UFC, 'The Gorilla' has competed in Misfits Boxing, where he has accumulated three wins in the ring.

