Jake Paul Makes Candid Admission About Fighting Gervonta Davis
The boxing world is now less than three weeks away from getting to witness one of the stranger bouts to take place in the sport's recent history.
This is the exhibition bout between Jake Paul and Gervonta "Tank" Davis, which is taking place in Miami, Florida, on November 14. In addition to this being an exhibition with unique rules, the reason this fight is strange is because of the staggering size difference between Paul and Davis.
Paul is listed at 6'1" and last fought at cruiserweight, which has a 200-pound limit. Davis, on the other hand, is listed as 5'5" and last fought at lightweight, which is 135 pounds. This 65-pound weight difference is the reason why this fight was moved from Atlanta to Miami (because Georgia's boxing commission wouldn't sanction a bout between two guys who were so vastly different in size) and is why many have been frustrated with the matchmaking, despite Paul and Davis being two of the sport's biggest names.
Then again, many feel like Paul doesn't have the advantage in this fight because of Davis' experience and world-class pedigree in the ring. These people would argue that Davis' superior skill negates (or at least evens out) Paul's superior size, which makes this bout intriguing.
Jake Paul's 'Scared' Admission About Fighting Gervonta Davis Turns Heads
What's for sure is that Jake Paul isn't taking this challenge lightly. And he explained why during a recent interview with TMZ.
"Actually, internally, I'm the most scared going into a fight that I've actually ever been," Paul said in the interview, which was posted on X by his Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) social media account.
"Because I know how good these people are that I'm sparring. And being able to see how good they are, and knowing how good Tank is, it's actually gonna be my toughest test to date," he added.
Of course, Jake Paul is a shrewd businessman and a great promoter, and he's going to say anything that he thinks will attract a bigger audience to this fight, no matter whether it's accurate or not.
But the fact that he's admitting fear about this upcoming task still speaks volumes, proving that Paul is leaving no stone unturned in preparing for this exhibition bout.
There are still a lot of questions about what Paul vs. Davis will look like, and boxing fans just have to wait a short time longer before getting these questions answered.
